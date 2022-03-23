Cricket
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Best Playing 11, Strength and Weakness, Prediction

Credit: Kolkata Knight Riders
Bengaluru, March 23: Last season, the Kolkata Knight Riders miraculously turned around the season to end runners-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 IPL final. But looking at their team composition this year, the road ahead might be a tough one for the Knights.

As the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is set to unfold from Saturday (March 26), here's an indepth analysis of the Kolkata outfit. The Knights, who endured two very different days during the mega auction, will be led by a new skipper this season.

The inform Shreyas Iyer was one of the big buys by KKR during the auction. The Knights picked up their future skipper for a whopping Rs. 12.25 crores and soon after the auction, named Iyer the captain. KKR will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster clash on Saturday to set the ball rolling.

Strength:

Having let go off both their former skippers, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik, and with a new captain at the helm, KKR will look to lift their third IPL trophy, having won the glitzy tournament in 2012 and 2014.

Iyer, one of the key members of the current Indian squad, will be one of the most important players for the Knights. With his rich vein of form and experience of leading an IPL side he will be the Knights' biggest strength. Prior to KKR, Iyer led Delhi Capitals to their first playoffs in 2019 after 2012 and also to a maiden final in 2020.

Iyer left the Capitals after the Delhi outfit made it clear that Rishabh Pant would be full-time skipper. Furthermore, the dashing batsman has been a key member of the Indian side in all formats and with his current form and zeal to prove himself as a skipper, he will be bring a lot to the table for the Knights.

Furthermore, the Knights have a strong middle-order, with the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings and also Pat Cummins, who they bought back during the auction.

KKR's spinners will once again be their strength, with the likes of Narine and the retained Varun Chakravarthy in their ranks.

Weakness:

The lack of balance in their squad will trouble the Kolkata Knight Riders during the upcoming season. One of the biggest areas of weakness will be wicketkeeping as KKR made a last minute scramble during the auction to land Sam Billings and Alex Hales. Furthermore, the lack of Indian talent will another area of concern for the former champions.

Furthermore, while the spin department will be their strength, the Knights will fall short in the fast bowling unit with only Pat Cummins to fall back on. While their overseas strength is strong, they are highly understaffed in the Indian talent department.

Another key area of concern will be Andre Russell's fitness. While Russell, one of the four players retained by KKR, is a key member, but the all rounder's fitness will always be a cause for concern for the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Prediction:

Though lacking in some departments, the Knights have the potential to make a strong case for the playoffs. But a lot will ride on their key players and injury concerns will play a big role. If the Knights aren't dealt with any injuries during the upcoming season, KKR could be one of the serious contendors for a playoff spot for the 15th season of the IPL.

KKR Squad:

Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Rinku Singh, Baba Indrajith, Abhijit Tomar, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Rasikh Dar, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine

KKR Best XI: Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav

