IPL 2022: KS Bharat and Rovman Powell share thoughts about their first practice session with Delhi Capitals

Speaking about joining the Delhi Capitals, the big-hitting West Indies all-rounder Powell said, "It's been very good to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. I have heard a lot of good things about this franchise. The players have welcomed me with open arms. I had a chat with Rishabh during the T20 series in Kolkata as well. He told me that he is excited to have me in the Delhi Capitals team."

The West Indian added that he is looking forward to working with head coach Ponting, "As a child I watched Ricky Ponting bat a lot. We know the type of leader he was when he captained the Australian team and I think he is the same type of leader as a coach as well. He is really good and hopefully, I can learn a thing or two from him."

India wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat - who was part of India's Test squad against Sri Lanka - said that he is looking to keep things simple this season, "It's amazing to be back in the Delhi camp. I am looking forward to a fantastic season as a unit. It's been good to interact with some of the players during our first training session as well. I am looking to keep things simple and follow my process this season."

Bharat was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore set up in the previous edition and impressed all with his batting performances. This year, the wicketkeeper-batsman will be rendering his services to Delhi Capitals. With Rishabh Pant already proving his credentials as a wicketkeeper-batsman, Bharat might get to play as a pure batsman in the middle-order.

Since the team's senior opener David Warner is going to miss the first couple of games, the right-handed batsman from Andhra Pradesh might get to open the innings alongside Prithvi Shaw.

The IPL 2022 will begin on 26 March 2022 and Delhi Capitals will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27.