IPL 2022: Last over non No-ball call creates controversy as Rishabh Pant’s DC do a MS Dhoni

By
Rishabh Pant in 2022 and MS Dhoni in 2020 (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Rishabh Pant in 2022 and MS Dhoni in 2020 (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 23: Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals protested for a non No-ball call during their team's run chase in an IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 22).

Jos Buttler smashed 116 off 65 balls to power RR to 222/2 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, DC fell short of the target by 16 runs despite the late cameo by Rovman Powell of 36 not out off 15 balls.

With 36 needed off the last over, Powell, who walked into bat at number 8, hit his compatriot Odeb McCoy for 3 sixes off the first three balls. The third delivery which seemed to have been bowled full toss over the waist was not signalled a no-ball by the on field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan, triggering drama.

Pant was angry with the decision especially as the umpires did not even check with the TV umpire if the call was right. Hence, Pant signalled the players to return if the no ball was not checked. Assistant coach Praveen Amre also ran into the field to question the call.

Eventually play resumed with the crowd chanting "cheaters, cheaters" and the umpire decision staying intact but Powell could not connect the remaining 3 balls and DC lost the match by 15 runs.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also was involved in similar drama a few years ago during Chennai Super Kings' match against RR in 2020. Even on that the day on-field decision stood despite Dhoni marching into the field in protest.

Here is what had to say about the last over drama after the match: "I think they were bowling well throughout the game but in the end Powell gave us a chance, I thought that no-ball could have been precious for us but it is not in my control.

"Yes, disappointed but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated (in the dugout) that it was not even close, everyone in the ground saw that, I think the third umpire should have interfered and said it was a no-ball."

On the coach being sent in, Pant said: "Obviously it wasn't right but what happened with us is also not right, it happened in the heat of the moment. It was the fault from both sides and it is disappointing as we have seen some good umpiring in the tournament."

The Full Toss No-ball rule: If a full toss - a ball that does not bounce - from a pacer reaches the batsman at waist height. Umpire calls it a no ball. However, a waist-high full toss is permissable from a slower bowler, as long as it does not go above the batsman's shoulder. If it does, then the umpire will call a no-ball.

According MCC Law 41.7 - Bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries should be signalled as a No ball by the umpires.

Here are some twitter reactions to the last over drama:

Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 0:59 [IST]
