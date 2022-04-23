IPL 2022: Last over non No-ball call creates controversy as Rishabh Pant’s DC do a MS Dhoni

Jos Buttler smashed 116 off 65 balls to power RR to 222/2 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, DC fell short of the target by 16 runs despite the late cameo by Rovman Powell of 36 not out off 15 balls.

With 36 needed off the last over, Powell, who walked into bat at number 8, hit his compatriot Odeb McCoy for 3 sixes off the first three balls. The third delivery which seemed to have been bowled full toss over the waist was not signalled a no-ball by the on field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan, triggering drama.

Pant was angry with the decision especially as the umpires did not even check with the TV umpire if the call was right. Hence, Pant signalled the players to return if the no ball was not checked. Assistant coach Praveen Amre also ran into the field to question the call.

Eventually play resumed with the crowd chanting "cheaters, cheaters" and the umpire decision staying intact but Powell could not connect the remaining 3 balls and DC lost the match by 15 runs.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also was involved in similar drama a few years ago during Chennai Super Kings' match against RR in 2020. Even on that the day on-field decision stood despite Dhoni marching into the field in protest.

Here is what had to say about the last over drama after the match: "I think they were bowling well throughout the game but in the end Powell gave us a chance, I thought that no-ball could have been precious for us but it is not in my control.

"Yes, disappointed but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated (in the dugout) that it was not even close, everyone in the ground saw that, I think the third umpire should have interfered and said it was a no-ball."

On the coach being sent in, Pant said: "Obviously it wasn't right but what happened with us is also not right, it happened in the heat of the moment. It was the fault from both sides and it is disappointing as we have seen some good umpiring in the tournament."

The Full Toss No-ball rule: If a full toss - a ball that does not bounce - from a pacer reaches the batsman at waist height. Umpire calls it a no ball. However, a waist-high full toss is permissable from a slower bowler, as long as it does not go above the batsman's shoulder. If it does, then the umpire will call a no-ball.

According MCC Law 41.7 - Bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries should be signalled as a No ball by the umpires.

Here are some twitter reactions to the last over drama:

Rishabh Pant taking inspiration from MSD pic.twitter.com/HouaN4dOcj — SG 👑 (@RCBSG17) April 22, 2022

So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can’t check a high full toss? Makes sense… pic.twitter.com/RUOX3Yh3YF — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 22, 2022

Powell starting the last over with 3 sixes, Praveen Amre running out on the field, Rishabh Pant calling his batsman back, umpire not checking that no ball thing … Excellent entertainment, this is WWE level stuff, I was waiting for Vince McMahon to run out on the field too! — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 22, 2022

Kieron Pollard know how to treat Nitin Menon.!! pic.twitter.com/Zjwy4tELkM — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) April 22, 2022

First ever declaration in T20 cricket. Captain Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/xgyr8DUt9v — Manya (@CSKian716) April 22, 2022

It was a no ball, clear cut no ball.



Whole crowd was chanting Cheater Cheater

Worst decision from umpire

Sad for rishabh pant #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/PU3b6NeDu9 — 👑🔔 (@superking1814) April 22, 2022

Ricky ponting watching Rishabh Pant teach umpiring to umpires pic.twitter.com/sZx7Cb91sc — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 22, 2022

Then MS Dhoni

Now Rishabh Pant



2 Different Teams (CSK & DC)

2 keeper captains (MS Dhoni & Rishabh Pant)

Same opponent (Rajasthan Royals)

Same issue (Umpiring)#TATAIPL#DCvRR #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/kchZwCiIms — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) April 22, 2022