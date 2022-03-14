IPL 2022: List of Overseas Players Who Will Miss Out First Phase of IPL 15

The cash-rich domestic T20 tournament returns home after being held in the UAE last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak midway. It will be held over a period of 65 days as ten teams will battle it out for the coveted trophy. The cricketing extravaganza will see a total of 74 matches (70 league and four playoffs).

The entire tournament will be held across four venues namely, Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and MCA International Stadium in Pune.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The teams have started gathering in Mumbai and begin their preparations for the upcoming edition of the tournament. While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players are practising in Surat before shifting their base to Mumbai just before the start of the tournament.

Overseas and domestic players have started joining their franchises while there are some who are still busy with their national duties and are going to miss the start.

West Indies host England for a Test series which will last till March 28. While Pakistan host Australia in a multi-format series which will conclude on April 5. Bangladesh is touring South Africa for three ODIs and two Tests and the series will end on April 12.

Hence, players from these teams will join their respective franchises only after finishing the international assignments.

Here we take a look at the overseas players who will miss the entire or first phase of the tournament:

Lucknow Super Giants: The KL Rahul-led side that made several interesting buys during the IPL auction will be missing the services of several key players at the start of the season. Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Mark Wood and Marcus Stoinis are all part of their respective national sides and might miss one to five games in IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans: The second side which is making its debut in the IPL 2022 is Gujarat Titans which is being led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The team is going to miss South Africa batsman David Miller and West Indies seamer Alzarri Joseph who are going to miss a few starting games.

Chennai Super Kings: The MS Dhoni-led side will miss the services of South Africa pacer Dwaine Pretorius for a minimum of 5 games.

Mumbai Indians: The Rohit Sharma-led side bought England seamer Jofra Archer for Rs 8 crore but he will miss the entire tournament due to injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Star Australia cricketers Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch are going to miss the first few games as they are on the tour of Pakistan. Cummins will join the KKR squad after the Test series, but Finch will join the team after the lone T20I ends on April 5.

Rajasthan Royals: The Sanju Samson-led side will be missing the services of South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen who is set to participate in the series against Bangladesh. He might miss as many as five IPL games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The Kane Williamson-led side has South Africa cricketers like Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram and Sean Abbott. These three will also arrive in India after the conclusion of the series against Bangladesh.

Delhi Capitals: The Rishabh Pant-led side will be one of the worst-hit teams as they are going to miss a few of their key players at the start of the season. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi will all be busy with national duties while South Africa quick Anrich Nortje is nursing an injury. Warner has decided to attend the funeral of Australian spin legend Shane Warne which will be held on March 30.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: The Faf du Plessis-led side will be missing the services of Australian players Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff. While Hazlewood and Behrendorff's unavailability is subject to their selection for the limited-overs series against Pakistan. Maxwell will be missing the start of the IPL 2022 due to his wedding.

Punjab Kings: The Mayank Agarwal-led side will be missing the services of Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow and Nathan Ellis at the start of the season as all three of them are part of the national sides playing series against Bangladesh, West Indies and Australia respectively.