IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK: Chennai’s record in Brabourne Stadium; Lucknow players’ record against men in yellow

Ravindra Jadeja led CSK and KL Rahul's LSG opened their IPL 2022 campaigns with defeats. While CSK lost to last year's runners up Kolkata Knight Riders in the curtain-raiser on March 26, LSG suffered a loss against fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans on March 28.

Now, both teams will look to bounce back from their defeats. Dhoni and co will be boosted by the likely availability of overseas duo Moeen Ali and Dwayne Pretorius, but Rahul's side may need to wait for the availability of Jason Holder and the arrival of Marcus Stoinis.

IPL 2022: CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Even though this is their first ever meeting, LSG have some players who have performed well against CSK, while the men in yellow also have experience of playing at the venue.

Ahead of LSG vs CSK 2022, here we take a look at some interesting past records relating to both the teams and their players:

Chennai Super Kings record in Brabourne Stadium

CSK have played 2 matches so far at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, winning 1 and losing 1 against Mumbai Indians.

In 2010, MI led by Sachin Tendulkar beat CSK by 5 wickets, chasing down 181 with 6 balls to spare in a league stage match. The top-scorer for CSK in the match was Suresh Raina, who scored an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls (3 sixes and 7 fours). Muttiah Muralitharan took 2 wickets, while L Balaji, Joginder Sharma and Shadab Jakati took a wicket each.

In 2014, CSK got the better of MI in the eliminator, chasing down a target of 174 with 4 wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare. Once again, it was Raina, who top-scored for CSK with 54 off 33 balls (4 fours and 2 sixes. Mohit Sharma claimed 3 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ashish Nehra took 2 wickets each.

Lucknow Super Giants players' top performance vs CSK for previous franchises

Most Runs: KL Rahul - 395 runs in 16 matches for Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Highest Score: KL Rahul - 98 not out off 42 balls in 2021

Most Wickets: Krunal Pandya - 7 in 10 matches for Mumbai Indians

Most Sixes: KL Rahul - 17 sixes

Most Fours: KL Rahul - 38 fours

Best Bowling: Krunal Pandya - 2 for 7 in 3 overs in 2019

Most Fifties: KL Rahul - 4 fifties