IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants clinch thriller to climb to second spot

Playing in the afternoon IPL match under the sweltering Mumbai sun, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul elected to bat first against the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals. The in-form Rahul, once again paved the way for a big total with a classy 77 off 51, before Mohsin Khan starred with the ball.

After opting to bat, opener Quinton de Kock got LSG off to a strong start (23), but Shardul Thakur struck in the fifth over to reduce LSG to 41/1 in 4.2 overs. Thereon, the Capitals found it tough to breakthrough as Rahul and Deepak Hooda stitched together a strong second-wicket partnership of 95 off 61.

While Rahul top-scored for Lucknow, Hooda scored a blistering 34-ball 52 to set Lucknow up for a big total. Riding on the partnership LSG put up a challenging 195/3 against the Capitals. The last five overs yielded 50 runs despite Rahul-Hooda setting the stage for a 200+ score.

While Rahul and Hooda nullified DC's spin threat, Shardul Thakur (3/40) returned with the best figures as he accounted for all three Lucknow wickets.

In reply, Capitals got their chase of to a shaky start as Chameera removed Prithvi Shaw for just 5 off 7 and David Warner quickly following his opening partner back, as DC was reduced to 13/2 in three overs. But after the first three overs yielded just 13 runs, the next three overs of the powerplay leaked 53 runs, as skipper Rishabhb Pant and Mitchell Marsh steadied DC's innings.

The Capitals piled on 66 runs in the powerplay for the loss of two wickets. K Gowtham, who came into the side in place of Avesh Khan, delivered, as he removed Marsh, to put the brakes on the Capitals.

But with Pant and Rovman Powell hitting the ball out of the park, there was still a lot to do. Mohsin Khan, who removed Warner earlier, came back to pocket the big wickets of Pant to reduce DC to 120/5 in 13 overs. Mohsin then went on to pick up the wickets of Powell and Shardul Thakur to turn the match in Lucknow's favour.

Despite cameos from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, Lucknow held on to their nerves as they eked out a win in the final over. Needing 21 runs in the final over, Marcus Stoinis went for a six on the very first delivery. But the all rounder kept the nerves as bay to pull off a thrilling win.

Following the match, Lucknow Super Giants climb to the second spot on the points table, with seven wins from ten games. On the other hand, seasoned campaigners Delhi Capitals, who have failed to find the momentum this season, fell to their fifth loss from nine games.

KL Rahul-led Super Giants will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (May 7). Meanwhile Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (May 5).