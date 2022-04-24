IPL 2022: LSG vs MI: KL Rahul slams second ton of season against Mumbai Indians to guide Lucknow to 168/6

After being asked to bat first by Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma, LSG captain Rahul once again put up a blistering show with the bat against the five-times champions as he scored a magnificent century to guide Lucknow to 168/6.

Mumbai Indians is turning out to be the LSG skipper's favourite opponent as he notched up his second 100 against Rohit Sharma's side this season. Rahul, who came into the game on the back of two golden ducks, played another classy knock despite lack of support at the other end.

The Lucknow skipper brought up his ton in style with a maximum. Rahul, who got his innings off to a slow start, upped the ante after the powerplay, as he brought up his century off just 61 deliveries. This is Rahul's fourth IPL ton and third one against MI.

In their previous meeting against MI this season, Rahul had guided Lucknow to a win over Mumbai with an ubeaten 103. The LSG skipper scored the exact same score against MI on Sunday at the Wankhede as he struck an unbeaten 103.

Meanwhile, in the match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede. After inviting LSG to bat, the bowlers handed Mumbai a good start restricting Lucknow to just 32 runs in the powerplay for one wicket. Despite losing wickets at the other end, Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking as LSG reached 168/6.

For five-times champ Mumbai Indians, Riley Meredith and Kieron Pollard pocketed two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up one to restrict Lucknow to chaseable score.