IPL 2022: LSG vs RR Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Royals elect to bat against LSG

After winning the toss in Mumbai, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson elected to bat first against Lucknow.

While Lucknow will have one change for the match with Ravi Bishnoi coming in for Karan Sharma, Rajasthan will see two changes with Jimmy Neesham coming in for Rassie Van de Duusen and Obed McCoy back in for Kuldeep Sen.

Newcomers Lucknow will enter the match with 16 points from 12 matches. A win for the KL Rahul-led Super Giants will seal their playoff berth and they will be able to join fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans in the knockout stages. Though its not a must-win encounter, the Super Giants will look to secure their playoff berth with a game to spare.

On the other hand, Royals, who have 14 points from 12 matches will be eager to collect two crucial points to take them to 16, with one more game in hand.

Both LSG and RR head into the match on the back of a loss. While Lucknow fell to a crushing 62-run loss to Gujarat in their previous match, Rajasthan went down to the Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.

In their previous meeting this season, Rajasthan eked out a narrow three-run win over Lucknow. With the tournament in its business end, both sides will be eager to bounce back to winning ways and get two crucial points under their belt.

LSG vs RR Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Ravi Bishnoi.

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Sanju Samson (captain and wk), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Devdutt Padikkal, 6. James Neesham, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Obed McCoy.