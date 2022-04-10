IPL 2022: Man who ran into ground during the RCB-MI game in Pune arrested

Pune, April 10: A 26-year-old man from Satara district was arrested for trespass after he entered the cricket stadium in Gahunje here to greet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, a police official said on Sunday (April 10).
A video of Dashrath Jadhav running into the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium on Saturday, during which he fist bumped Kohli who was batting and then moved towards Sharma, had gone viral on social media.
Jadhav was charged under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ) as he allegedly indulged in an altercation with police while being taken out of the ground, said Senior Inspector Madhukar Sawant of Talegaon police station.
In the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. With the win, Faf du Plessis-led RCB notched up their third win of the season and third win on the trot. Meanwhile Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians fell are yet to open their account as they fell to their fourth consecutive loss of the ongoing IPL season.
