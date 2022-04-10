Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: Man who ran into ground during the RCB-MI game in Pune arrested

By Pti

Pune, April 10: A 26-year-old man from Satara district was arrested for trespass after he entered the cricket stadium in Gahunje here to greet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, a police official said on Sunday (April 10).

RCB vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, ScorecardRCB vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard

A video of Dashrath Jadhav running into the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium on Saturday, during which he fist bumped Kohli who was batting and then moved towards Sharma, had gone viral on social media.

Jadhav was charged under IPC sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ) as he allegedly indulged in an altercation with police while being taken out of the ground, said Senior Inspector Madhukar Sawant of Talegaon police station.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

In the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore notched up a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. With the win, Faf du Plessis-led RCB notched up their third win of the season and third win on the trot. Meanwhile Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians fell are yet to open their account as they fell to their fourth consecutive loss of the ongoing IPL season.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 19 April 10 2022, 03:30 PM
Kolkata
Delhi
Predict Now
Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 18:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 10, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments