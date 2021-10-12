IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date, Retention Rules, Teams List - All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Mega Auction

1. When is the IPL 2022 mega auction?

The IPL 2022 mega auction could be held in December, the usual time for an IPL auction.

2. Two new teams

This is the biggest attraction of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The BCCI has confirmed that there will be two new teams though the governing body has not given away too many details. But at this point cities like Ahmedabad and Lucknow are frontrunners. Corporate giants such as Kolkata-based RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, the Adani Group based in Ahmedabad and the Torrent Group have shown interests in owning the new IPL franchises. We may get to know about the winning bids very soon.

3. New rules for IPL 2022 mega auction

There is no official word on any rule amendment for the IPL 2022 mega auction. Since there can be two more teams, the BCCI could come up with some tweaks in the guidelines. Right now, the maximum number of players in the squad is 25 and minimum is 18. This could see a change because of the addition of two new teams. The BCCI could also mull relaxing the number of retained players, which at present stand at 4. It has already been reduced to 3, two Indian players and 1 overseas player or vice versa for the IPL 2022 mega auction. But there will be some more discussions on that, and we will get a final picture soon.

4. The teams' purse

The BCCI has upgraded the purse limit of each team to Rs 90 crore from the existing Rs 85 crore. The BCCI has indicated that it could touch Rs 100 crore in the future auctions as there will be 2 new teams.

5. Is there a change in retention fee?

The BCCI will continue with the present retainership pattern. The salary of the retained players will be - Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore if a team retains three cricketers. It will be Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 8.5 crore if two players are retained by a team and Rs 12.5 crore for if only one player is retained. We will see big ticket players like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, David Warner etc coming under a lot of focus in the next few weeks.

6. Will IPL 2022 be a longer tournament?

There are two new team and that means the tournament could see more matches, a rise from 60 to 90, next year. It will be impossible to cramp so many matches in the current window. But the BCCI could always go back to the IPL 2011 format when they divided teams into group and managed the schedule.