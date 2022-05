IPL 2022: MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The DC now have 14 points from 13 matches and are placed 5th on the table. As things stand now, Royal Challengers Bangalore have 16 points and they are on 4th.

A victory will put DC in contention for a playoff berth, in fact it will almost ensure their path to the playoffs along with Rajasthan Royals, ousting RCB.

Punjab Kings too have been eliminated from the playoffs race and their last league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday will be of mere academic interest.

In that scenario, the DC under Rishabh Pant have all to play for against the MI, who already have been eliminated from the playoffs race.

1 Squads Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav (ruled out of IPL 2022), Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills (ruled out of IPL 2022), Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs. Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. 2 Playing 11 Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Ramandeep Singh, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Tim David, 6 Tristan Stubbs / Kieron Pollard / Dewald Brevis, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Sanjay Yadav / Murugan Ashwin / Hrithik Shokeen, 9 Kumar Kartikeya / Mayank Markande, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Riley Meredith. Delhi Capitals: 1. David Warner, 2. Sarfaraz Khan / Prithvi Shaw, 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), 5. Rovman Powell, 6. Lalit Yadav, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Anrich Nortje / Mustafizur Rahman, 11. Khaleel Ahmed. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 David Warner, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Tim David, 6 Mitchell Marsh, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Khaleel Ahmed. Captain: Rishabh Pant, Vice-Captain: David Warner, Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan. Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 David Warner, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Sarfaraz Khan, 4 Mitchell Marsh, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Lalit Yadav, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Riley Meredith, 11 Khaleel Ahmed. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant. 4 Match Prediction Mumbai Indians can still sprang a surprise despite their wretched show in the IPL 2022. But Delhi Capitals are a strong and capable side notwithstanding their propensity to blow hot and blow cold. So, we will stick with Delhi Capitals as winners for the MI vs DC match.