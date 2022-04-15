IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

The match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is the first of the double-headers of the day.

This is not the first time that MI have had a losing streak of five matches, but this is probably the first time that it seems that the team's think-tank do not have an idea of how to stem the rot that has set in.

It is certainly not skipper Rohit Sharma's fault that the five-time champions had bungled big time at the auction table with below-par domestic signings save Tilak Varma, which is coming to bite them.

Against LSG, Rohit and his chosen ten would have to put their best foot forward in order to tame the likes of Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni to name a few.

Krunal and De Kock, in particular, would like to pose some serious challenges for the MI brigade.

There had been some inexplicable team selections and dropping a million dollar plus buy like Tim David after two games is one of them.

Such has been MI's plight that they have not been able to field their full quota of foreign players in order to have enough bowlers in their ranks.

However, David might be given a go in place of a Jaydev Unadkat, who has once again failed to deliver.

One among Unadkat and Basil Thampi need to make way for David as they do not have too many options at the table.

In case of Murugan Ashwin, the only replacement at this time looks to be leg-spinner Mayank Markande.

Not having a quality spinner like Rahul Chahar or Krunal, who can at times stem the flow of runs is also hurting MI.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene had already said and rightly so that Rohit's performance is not a worrying factor.

One of the reasons being his touch which is not out of place, but perhaps he needs to curtail down on a few shots and bat deep along with Suryakumar Yadav to put up a challenging score which the weak bowling line-up can defend.

For LSG, mentor Gautam Gambhir needs to think whether both Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder could be a part of same eleven or they would be better off dropping one of them and playing the hard-hitting Evin Lewis in the top-order.

