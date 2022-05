IPL 2022: MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the playoffs races and they can play for pride.

But the Kane Williamson led SRH will face a rather more stern situation as a defeat will certainly end their IPL 2022 ride as far the playoffs race is concerned.

So, the SRH will have to buck the trend of five defeats in a row and get back to the winning ways.

The MI might have been out of IPL 2022 but they are still a competitive outfit evidenced by their victory in the previous match against the Chennai Super Kings.

So, here are we are offering the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the MI vs SRH match.

1 Squads Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav (ruled out of IPL 2022), Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills (ruled out of IPL 2022), Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 2 Playing 11 Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Ramandeep Singh, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Tim David, 6 Tristan Stubbs / Kieron Pollard / Dewald Brevis, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Murugan Ashwin / Hrithik Shokeen, 9 Kumar Kartikeya, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Riley Meredith. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Kane Williamson (captain), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Shashank Singh, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Umran Malik, 10 Marco Jansen, 11 T Natarajan. 3 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction, Team 1: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Rahul Tripathi, 6 Nicholas Pooran, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Kumar Kartikeya. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma, Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan Dream11 Team Prediction, Team 2: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Tim David, 6 Nicholas Pooran, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Hrithik Shokeen, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Umran Malik. Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Sharma, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. 4. Match prediction Mumbai Indians are eliminated from the IPL 2022, and they have only pride to play for. But the Sunrisers Hyderabad have all to play for as they have just 10 points from 12 matches. They also have gone through 5 successive defeats. They need to get their batting click against MI to win. It is a tough task even though MI are playing well below their best. But we bank on Sunrisers Hyderabad to emerge winner from the MI vs SRH match.