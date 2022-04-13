IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians should emulate Chennai Super Kings: Graeme Swann

It is worth mentioning that the three-time champions CSK shook off a horror start to their IPL 2022 campaign to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in Match 22.

This was CSK's first win of the season - the defending champions had lost their first four matches just like MI.

"Mumbai Indians basically need to take a template from what CSK did against RCB and copy that going forward. If they can go with an ultra-aggressive intent, they will be able to win (their upcoming matches)," Swann was quoted as saying in Cricket Live show on Star Sports channel, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

For the records, the Rohit Sharma-led MI are taking on the Mayank Agarwal-captained Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 of IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on Wednesday (April 13) night.

With CSK registering their first win of IPL 15, MI is still searching for their first win in the tournament and Swann advised Rohit & Co to follow CSK's template by being aggressive on the MCA pitch, which is generally full of runs.

"As far as their win against Punjab Kings is concerned, they are a very aggressive side and Mumbai Indians will have to fight fire with fire and I think that's what Mumbai will do," Swann added on the show.

Rohit's MI has lost all their four matches so far this season and are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table.

MI has suffered defeats to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RCB.

On Wednesday night at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Rohit and Co are up against Mayank-led PBKS, who have won two and lost as many in four matches played so far this season.

PBKS has wins over RCB and CSK while they have suffered defeats against KKR and most recently against newcomers Gujarat Titans.

Swann added that for teams like MI and CSK -- who suffered four consecutive defeats in as many games -- body language has to be positive going forward.

"Any coach or any captain would demand from his players to show more intensity (on the field), more hard work and want them to show that they mean it (when it comes winning)even if you've lost a few games. So the body language is a good way to go."

On Wednesday, PBKS also will be looking to bounce back from recent defeat, while MI will be desperate to get their first points of the season.

Both teams will also ponder over changes to their line-ups following defeats in their most recent matches.

The match starts at 7.30 pm IST.