IPL 2022: Mumbai Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Dimensions, Weather Forecast, IPL Records and Stats

Mumbai will seek a sixth title and the KKR their third title in the IPL 2022. The Mumbai Indians will have a distinct advantage too as their matches will be held in venues familiar to them, and Wankhede is their home ground.

So, they will be eager to use that factor of familiarity to their advantage in IPL 2022.

Here then a summary of T20 and IPL records at the Wankhede stadium ahead the IPL 2022. This will give you a fair picture of what to expect from matches in the IPL 2022.

1. T20 Records in Wankhede Stadium

Here is a glance at T20 records in general at the Wankhede Stadium.

Highest total: 240/3 by India vs West Indies

Lowest total: 172 all out by Afghanistan vs South Africa

Total matches: 7

Batting first won: 2

Batting second won: 5

Average first innings score: 194



Seating capacity: 33000

2. IPL records in Wankhede Stadium

Highest total: 235/1 by RCB vs MI

Lowest total: 67 all out by KKR vs MI

Most IPL runs: Rohit Sharma (1733)

Most IPL wickets: Lasith Malinga (68)

Highest individual score: AB de Villiers (133)

Best Bowling: Harbhajan Singh (5/18)

3. Pitch report at Wankhede Stadium

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium often assists the batsman as revealed by the average score of 180 in the IPL and 194 in international T20s here. A true pitch, short boundaries and quick outfield often help the batsman and this time too we will some high-scoring matches.

4 Weather Forecast in Mumbai

As Mumbai is a coastal town, the late March, April and early May will see searing heat and humidity. As the days move into late May, we can expect a bit of rain too as monsoon will set its foot in India. Even otherwise too we can expect the interruption of rain in a couple of matches as summer rains are not uncommon in this part of the world.