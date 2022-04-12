IPL 2022: Pandya doesn't deserve to be captain: Fans slam GT skipper as Hardik loses cool on Shami

Newcomers Titans had gotten off their IPL journey to a dream start, as they were unbeaten, heading into their fourth game of the season. Being led under former Mumbai Indians' all rounder Hardik Pandya, Titans were flying, before Sunrisers Hyderabad put a stop to their winning run, with an eight-wicket win at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

The Titans, who made their debut in the 15th edition of the IPL, had ticked all the boxed and poccketed three wins on the trot. But despite Pandya hitting his first IPL half-century as a captain, the Titans ended up on the losing side as SRH chased down the target with ease.

Pandya, who contributed with both bat and ball, looked frustrated during the chase and was seen lashing out at his players. Pandya looked to be abusing teammates Mohammed Shami and Sai Sudarshan for being sloppy on the field. Many fans blamed the loss on the skipper himself after he failed to review a DRS call on Kane Williamson, which would have ended the SRH skipper's innings.

The 28-year-old Indian all rounder was left frustrated when Sudharsan let an easy two and Shami for not attempting to take a catch. Pandya's reactions on the field left many fans fuming and some even went to the extent of comparing Pandya to his brother Krunal Pandya. Krunal had gotten into a fight Baroda teammate Deepak Hooda. The duo are currently playing together for Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik, who is relishing the role of captaincy, had said that more responsibility makes him a better cricketer. "I am enjoying captaincy, always wanted to have responsibility as a cricketer and that is the reason I have become a better cricketer, because facing challenges makes you better," Pandya had said following their win over PBKS.

Meanwhile, following the game, the GT skipper looked all smiles as he said the result didn't matter, it was the process and he was happy with his team. "The moto has been the same. We learn from the mistakes we made, no matter the result. We will have a nice conversation and laugh and get back. Relax and enjoy the game," said Pandya during the post-match presentation ceremony.

But fans didn't cut the Gujarat skipper any slack for his outbursts during the match. Here's how fans reacted on social media.

Miller, shami, sai... List goes on... He is just horrible human being.. How do you expect him to be good captain. @gujarat_titans @hardikpandya7 — UJJWAL JYOTI (@shahi_ujjimania) April 12, 2022

@gujarat_titans i am not happy by the behaviour of your captain #HardikPandya i am fan of #Shami abusing him or showing frustration is not at all good he deserves some respect. Unfit for captian @IPL take the action. #ShamideservesRespect — Raj🦁 (@rajyella90) April 12, 2022

Can’t believe Hardik Pandya just insulted senior player and an Indian legend Mohd. Shami for not taking the risky catch and preferred to save the boundary. Hardik’s temper tantrums during tight situations have been outright cringe. #GTvsSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/yAyMmFkRwS — glowred (@glowred) April 11, 2022

@hardikpandya7 you must respect your senior players.its a game. win or lose is secondary but sportsmanship and patience is important specialy when you lead the team . — Jayrajsinhgohil (@jayrajsinh7891) April 12, 2022

Losing is a part of a game but @hardikpandya7 must control his anger. We are human We made mistake but it doesn't to punish us on every mistake. @MdShami11 is a senior player with a great experience and he has been very effective in Indian team! — Mohammad Sadiq (@Msadiq_sediqi) April 12, 2022

#SRHvsGT Hardik lost it again swearing at Shami. Blamed his partner for his run out in the last game when clearly it was his Call. Not captaincy material. @hardikpandya7 — viju cherian (@cherianviju) April 12, 2022

Just watch the Kane Williamson reaction when Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi & Markram dropped catches & compare it with Hardik Pandey reaction to dropped catch by Shami, Pandya was screaming at his senior partner Shami, that's the difference between a Leader & a Captain #SRHvGT — Ykush_Tyagiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Ykush_Tyagi) April 11, 2022

@hardikpandya7 shouting at the #mohammedshami is disgraceful what Shami has done for #Indianteam is commendable and #Hardik has not even done half of it. #shameful #HardikPandya — Wolf (@Wolf_Vickbaghel) April 11, 2022