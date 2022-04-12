Cricket
IPL 2022: Pandya doesn't deserve to be captain: Fans slam GT skipper as Hardik loses cool on Shami

By

Bengaluru, April 12: Skipper Hardik Pandya lost his cool on the field during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Gujarat Titans tasted their first loss in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Newcomers Titans had gotten off their IPL journey to a dream start, as they were unbeaten, heading into their fourth game of the season. Being led under former Mumbai Indians' all rounder Hardik Pandya, Titans were flying, before Sunrisers Hyderabad put a stop to their winning run, with an eight-wicket win at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: SRH vs GT, Highlights: Williamson shines as Sunrisers Hyderabad hand Gujarat Titans first defeat

The Titans, who made their debut in the 15th edition of the IPL, had ticked all the boxed and poccketed three wins on the trot. But despite Pandya hitting his first IPL half-century as a captain, the Titans ended up on the losing side as SRH chased down the target with ease.

Pandya, who contributed with both bat and ball, looked frustrated during the chase and was seen lashing out at his players. Pandya looked to be abusing teammates Mohammed Shami and Sai Sudarshan for being sloppy on the field. Many fans blamed the loss on the skipper himself after he failed to review a DRS call on Kane Williamson, which would have ended the SRH skipper's innings.

The 28-year-old Indian all rounder was left frustrated when Sudharsan let an easy two and Shami for not attempting to take a catch. Pandya's reactions on the field left many fans fuming and some even went to the extent of comparing Pandya to his brother Krunal Pandya. Krunal had gotten into a fight Baroda teammate Deepak Hooda. The duo are currently playing together for Lucknow Super Giants.

SRH vs GT IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

Hardik, who is relishing the role of captaincy, had said that more responsibility makes him a better cricketer. "I am enjoying captaincy, always wanted to have responsibility as a cricketer and that is the reason I have become a better cricketer, because facing challenges makes you better," Pandya had said following their win over PBKS.

Meanwhile, following the game, the GT skipper looked all smiles as he said the result didn't matter, it was the process and he was happy with his team. "The moto has been the same. We learn from the mistakes we made, no matter the result. We will have a nice conversation and laugh and get back. Relax and enjoy the game," said Pandya during the post-match presentation ceremony.

But fans didn't cut the Gujarat skipper any slack for his outbursts during the match. Here's how fans reacted on social media.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:37 [IST]
