IPL 2022: Pat Cummins scores joint-fastest fifty in IPL history

Cummins remained unbeaten on 56 from 15 balls, an innings laced with four hits to the ropes and six over it as KKR condemned MI to their third successive defeat of IPL 2022 season.

The Aussie fast bowler was playing his first match of IPL 2022 season after having joined the Kolkata-based franchise recently after a successful tour of Pakistan where they won the three-match Test series 1-0 under his captaincy.

Cummins joined opener Venkatesh Iyer at the crease after the dismissal of big-hitting West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell and showed he meant business straightaway, clubbing Tymal Mills for a six and four off only the second and third deliveries he faced.

Walking into the 16th over, having already scored 22, at a phenomenal strike rate of 275, Cummins started off with a cracking maximum over long-on. A full toss off the second ball saw Cummins target the midwicket boundary.

He scored two more sixes thereafter before Sams' waist-high delivery was adjudged a no-ball. The 28-year-old bludgeoned a slower ball off the free hit to bring up his half-century, record-equalling feat in IPL history.

Earlier, put into bat at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, the returning Suryakumar Yadav smashed 52 off 36 balls to power Mumbai Indians to what looked a decent total of 161 for four.

At 101 for five, KKR were staring at defeat, before Cummins joined Iyer and took the match away from the grip of the five-time champions.

Cummins and Iyer were so dominant that the KKR dup pumelled MI bowlers into submission with their brutal attack and chased down the target with four overs to spare.

Iyer remained unbeaten on 50 from 41 balls in an innings that included six boundaries and one sixer.

MI next takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue on Saturday (April 9) while KKR locks horns with Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, a day later.