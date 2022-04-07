IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT Stats and Record Preview: Punjab numbers in Brabourne; Gujarat players’ record vs Kings

Mayank Agarwal led PBKS has won 2 and lost 1 of their 3 matches so far this season. PBKS opened their campaign with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore and lost the next encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, the Punjab side bounced back with a win over Chennai Super Kings by defending a score of 180 at the very same venue where they will clash with GT on Friday (April 8).

Hardik Pandya's GT, on the other hand, are unbeaten in 2, beating fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL bow and followed that with an impressive 14-run win over Delhi Capitals.

This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams in IPL. But, Punjab has previously played at the Brabourne and some of Gujarat Titans players have good numbers against PBKS from their stints with their previous franchises.

So, ahead of PBKS vs GT 2022, we take a look at some interesting past records relating to both the teams and their players along with some milestones in sight:

Punjab Kings record in Brabourne Stadium PBKS have played 2 matches so far at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, winning 1 against CSK earlier this season and losing 1 against Mumbai Indians in 2010. In 2010, MI led by Sachin Tendulkar beat PBKS by 4 wickets, chasing down 164 with 3 balls to spare in a league stage match. The top-scorer for PBKS in the match was Shaun Marsh, who scored 57 off 47 balls (1 six and 6 fours). Ravi Bopara was the pick of the bowlers with 3/31. In 2022, PBKS beat CSK by 54 runs, defending a target of 181. Liam Livingstone was the star of the match, scoring 60 off 32 balls (5 sixes and 5 fours) and also picked up two wickets plus a stunning catch off his own bowling. Rahul Chahar, however, was the pick of the bowlers with 3/25. Gujarat Titans players’ top performance vs PBKS for previous franchises Most Runs: Shubman Gill - 225 runs in 7 innings (For KKR) Highest Score: Shubman Gill - 65* off 49 balls in 2019 (For KKR) Most Wickets: Rashid Khan - 18 wickets in 10 matches (For SRH) Most Sixes: Hardik Pandya - 12 sixes in 11 innings (For MI) Most Fours: Shubman Gill - 21 fours in 7 innings (For KKR) Best Bowling: Rashid Khan - 3 for 12 in 4 overs in 2020 (For SRH) Most Fifties: Shubman Gill - 3 fifties in 7 innings (For KKR) Upcoming milestones in PBKS vs GT 2022 ▶ Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings) is 3 fours away from becoming the fifth player to hit 1000 fours in T20 cricket (overall). The opener is also 124 runs away from becoming the second player to score 6000 runs in IPL. ▶ Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans) is one six away from 100 sixes in IPL. The Indian all-rounder is also 2 catches away from 100 catches in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ David Miller (Gujarat Titans) is 8 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL. The South African batter is also 82 runs away from completing 8000 runs and 3 sixes away from 350 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) is 5 wickets away from 100 IPL wickets. ▶ Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) is 46 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).