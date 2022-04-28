IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

Mayank Agarwal's PBKS are fresh from an impressive win over Chennai Super Kings, while KL Rahul-led LSG also head into the match on the back of a morale-boosting win over Mumbai Indians.

This will be the two teams' first ever meeting in IPL and also LSG's first outing at the MCA Stadium, where PBKS has already played once this season, beating MI.

PBKS has so far won 4 and lost 4 in their 8 matches for 8 points to occupy the sixth position, while LSG has won 5 and lost 3 for 10 points to sit in the fourth place on the IPL 2022 points table.

Both teams will look to maintain their winning run as Rahul returns to face his former side, whom he led for two seasons before moving to LSG ahead of the auctions. So, Rahul will be desperate to win against PBKS, who will be equally keen on handing their former skipper a loss.

PBKS and LSG may also likely to stick to their winning combinations for the match barring any injury issues or tactical calls. Rishi Dhawan made an impressive second debut for PBKS and will keep his spot as the all-rounder. LSG may bring back Avesh Khan if the pacer is fit to replace Mohsin Khan.

PBKS and LSG Squads

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

PBKS vs LSG match details

Date: Friday, April 29

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar