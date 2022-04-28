IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Stats and Record Preview: Numbers in MCA Stadium; Lucknow players’ record against Punjab

Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS head into the match in sixth position after doing the double over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, while KL Rahul's fourth-placed LSG are fresh from doing the double over record champions Mumbai Indians.

As for 2022 record, PBKS has wins over CSK (twice), Royal Challengers Bangalore and MI, while they have suffered defeats to Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad for 8 points in 8 matches.

Rahul's LSG, on the other hand, has wins over MI (twice), DC, SRH and CSK. The new entrants, however, have lost to GT, Rajasthan Royals and RCB for 10 points in 8 matches.

IPL 2022: PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams in IPL. But, Punjab has previously experienced playing at the MCA Stadium, playing at the venue 8 times so far.

So, ahead of PBKS vs LSG 2022, we take a look at some interesting past records relating to both the teams and their players along with some milestones in sight:

Punjab Kings record in MCA Stadium

PBKS have played 8 matches so far at the MCA Stadium in Pune, winning 2 and losing 6. While their first win came back in 2013 when chasing against Pune Warriors India, their second win came earlier this season when defending a total against Mumbai Indians.

PBKS has suffered defeats to Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors India, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in earlier seasons. Two of their defeats came when chasing a target, while 4 times they failed to defend a total.

Lucknow Super Giants record in MCA Stadium

This will be the first outing for newcomers LSG at the MCA Stadium, having played 2 of their 8 matches so far at the Brabourne and 3 each at Wankhede and Dr DY Patil Stadium.

MCA Stadium Stats and Record in IPL 2022

Matches: 7

Batting 1st Won: 4

Batting 2nd Won: 3

Highest Total: 210/6 by RR vs SRH

Lowest Total: 115 All Out by RCB vs RR

Highest Successful Chase: 170/7 in 19.5 overs by GT vs CSK

Lowest Total Defended: 144/8 by RR vs RCB

Highest Individual Score: David Miller (GT) - 94 not out off 51 balls vs CSK

Best Bowling Innings: Kuldeep Sen (RR) - 4 for 20 vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants players' top performance vs PBKS for previous franchises

Most Runs: Manish Pandey - 550 runs runs in 22 innings (For RCB, PWI, KKR and SRH)

Highest Score: Manish Pandey - 94 off 50 balls in 2014 (For KKR)

Most Sixes: Manish Pandey - 14 sixes in 22 innings (For RCB, PWI, KKR and SRH)

Most Fours: Manish Pandey - 45 fours in 22 innings (For RCB, PWI, KKR and SRH)

Most Fifties: Quinton de Kock - 4 fifties in 10 innings (For SRH, MI, RCB and DD)

Upcoming milestones in PBKS vs LSG 2022

▶ Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings) is 49 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Marcus Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants) is 14 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. The Australian all-rounder is also 62 runs away from 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Deepak Hooda (Lucknow Super Giants) is 28 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL.

▶ Quinton de Kock (Lucknow Super Giants) is 7 fours away from 800 fours in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Manish Pandey (Lucknow Super Giants) is 5 maximums away from 200 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Jason Holder (Lucknow Super Giants) is 6 wickets away joining IPL 50 club.