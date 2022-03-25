IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Stats and Records Preview: Karthik, Du Plessis, Mayank approach milestones

While Mayank Agarwal replaces KL Rahul as the captain of PBKS, Faf du Plessis takes over the reigns from Virat Kohli at the RCB as both teams search for their first-ever IPL.

The two sides, who have never won the IPL, are set for their 29th meeting in the league, but will be without some of the key players for their season opener as they hope they get off to a winning start.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview of PBKS vs RCB:

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head

In the 28 meetings between the two sides in IPL since 2008, PBKS has a slight edge with 15 wins as against RCB, who have won 13 such encounter. PBKS also has won 3 of the last 5 meetings. The two teams won 1 match each in the 2021 season.

PBKS vs RCB stats

Stat For PBKS vs RCB For RCB vs PBKS Highest Total 232 226 Lowest Total 88 84 Wins Batting 1st 6 7 Wins Chasing 9 6 Most Runs KL Rahul (449 runs) Virat Kohli (741 runs) Highest scorer KL Rahul (132*) Chris Gayle (117) Most wickets Sandeep Sharma (16) Yuzvendra Chahal (25) Best Bowling Piyush Chawla (4/17) Sreenath Aravind (4/14)

PBKS and RCB record in Dr DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai)

Stat Type PBKS RCB Matches 1 2 Wins 0 1 Defeats 1 1 Highest Total 112/8 vs PWI in 2010 149/9 vs MI in 2010 Lowest Total 112/8 vs PWI in 2010 86/3 vs Deccan Chargers in 2010

Upcoming Milestones in PBKS vs RCB 2022

▶ Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in 65 runs away from completing 3000 runs in IPL. The new RCB skipper is also 4 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL.

▶ Dinesh Karthik (Royal Challengers Bangalore ) is 3 dismissals away from becoming the second wicketkeeper in IPL history to rack up 150 dismissals after MS Dhoni (161). Karthik is also 1 four away from 400 IPL fours and 7 maximums away from 200 T20 sixes (overall)

▶ Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) needs 83 runs to complete 3000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore - 149) and Siddharth Kaul (Royal Challengers Bangalore - 147) are 1 and 3 wickets away respectively from completing 150 T20 wickets (overall).