IPL 2022: Player-of-the-match Rinku Singh shows Nitish Rana score he had scribbled on his hand: Watch!

The Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders, who entered the match on the back of five consecutive games, kept their playoff hopes alive with the win on Monday.

Rinku Singh, who played a key role, as he along with Nitish Rana guided KKR to their fourth win this season, said after the match that he had a feeling he would get some runs on the board.

In a video posted on KKR's official Twitter account, Rana, who top-scored for KKR, was seen asking Rinku about the score he had written on his hand. The left-handed batsman revealed that prior to the match he had written down a score on his hand as he had a feeling he would do well for the Knight Riders that day.

In the video, Rana asked Rinku, "What have you written on your hands?" In response, Rinku said, "I was getting a feeling that I will do well today and get some runs on the board. So before the match I wrote 50 on my hand and drew a heart below it!"

When asked by Rana, when he wrote the score down, Player-of-the-match Rinku revealed that he had written it down prior to the match. Rinku further added, that he had been waiting for a long time and after five years he finally capitalised on the chance he got and contributed to his team's win.

Though Rinku fell short of his maiden IPL fifty, his smashed an unbeaten 42 off just 23 deliveries to play a key role in KKR's win. Rinku along with Rana, stitched together a fourth wicket stand of 66 off 38 to chase down the target with five balls to spare.

After the match, during the post-match presentation ceremony, Rinku, who is the only player from Aligarh to play in the IPL, said, "I'm the first from aligarh to play IPL. It's the biggest league and there's a lot of pressure. I've been waiting - five years. Lots of work and came in after injury. When I went to bat I had spoken to Baz and he told me to go and finish the job."

Meanwhile, in the match, the Knights put up a comprehensive show with the ball, to restrict Rajasthan to 152/5, despite Sanju Samson's patient half-century. In reply, KKR chased it down despite a shaky start as they lost their openers cheaply.

Riding on knocks from Shreyas Iyer (34), Nitish Rana (48) and Rinku Singh (42) the Knights secured two important points to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will next take on Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday (May 7).