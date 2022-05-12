IPL 2022 Playoffs: Eden Gardens Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Dimensions, IPL Records and Stats

Once the league stages are over, the BCCI is going to host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator in IPL 2022 at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Qualifier 2 and the Final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Here we take a look at the records, ground dimension and pitch report of the Eden Gardens which has not just been home to Kolkata Knight Riders but has also hosted several playoffs games in the past. Here is a glance at T20 records in general at the Eden Gardens Stadium.

1. T20I Records in Eden Gardens Stadium

Highest total: 201/5 by Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Lowest total: 120/9 by India vs England

Total matches: 12

Batting first won: 5

Batting second won: 6

No Result: 1

Average first innings score: 155

2. Eden Gardens pitch report:

The pitch at Eden Gardens is considered a better batting track although spinners tend to come into action as the match progresses. The fast bowlers also have had some success on this pitch early on ever since the soil used for this pitch was changed.

3. Weather Forecast in Kolkata

As Kolkata is near the sea, the weather might be hot and humid during late May. We can expect a bit of rain too as the monsoon season will set its foot in this part of the world. Hence, there could be some rain interruptions during the first qualifier and eliminator as summer rains are not uncommon in this part of the world. Also, the City of Joy's proximity to the Bay of Bengal - which is prone to cyclones - might also impact the weather conditions.

4. Wankhede Stadium Capacity: 66,000

5. IPL records in Eden Gardens Stadium

Highest total: 232/2 by KKR vs MI

Lowest total: 49 all out by RCB vs KKR

Most IPL runs: Gautam Gambhir (1462 runs)

Most IPL wickets: Sunil Narine (56)

Highest individual score: Mahela Jayawardene (110*)

Best Bowling: Sunil Narine (5/19)

IPL matches played: 78

Batting first won in IPL: 30

Batting second won in IPL: 47

No Result: 1

6. IPL Play-offs:

Matches: 6

Batting first won: 5

Batting second won: 1