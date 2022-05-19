IPL 2022 Playoffs: How IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants sealed their spots

In their debut IPL season, LSG and GT have impressed many right from the auctions and were finally rewarded with a top four finish and who knows the two teams may clash for the third time this season in the Qualifiers or the all important final.

Hardik Pandy-led Titans took a rather easy route to seal their playoffs spot via a victory over the fellow newcomers LSG on May 10 and followed that with a victory over Chennai Super Kings to confirm a first-place finish with one game in hand.

The comfort is so revealing for GT as they sealed a playoff berth with two games to go when others around them are scrambling for a place in the top four. And the confident Titans ensured a first-place finish with one game to go.

KL Rahul's LSG, on the other hand, took the hard route into the playoffs as they needed a stunning catch to pull off a last ball thriller against KKR after back-to-back losses had dented their confidence coming into their final league match of the season.

However, second place that gives them a second chance is still not their own as third-placed Rajasthan Royals can claim that position with a victory over CSK on Friday (May 20).

Overall, GT has won 10 of their 13 matches so far, while LSG ended the league stage with 5 defeats and 9 wins in 14 matches. GT also did the double over LSG.

Here is a look at Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants route to the playoffs:

The two sides have also seen some standout performers both individually and as a team. Here is a look at the comparison of the stats between the two sides:

Stats Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Matches Played 13 14 Won 10 9 Lost 3 5 Won Batting 1st 5 7 Won Batting 2nd 5 2 Highest Total 199/5 vs SRH 211/4 vs CSK Lowest Total 137/3 vs CSK (Run Chase) 82 All Out vs GT Most Runs Shubman Gill (406 runs) KL Rahul (537 runs) Most Wickets Mohammed Shami (18 wickets) Avesh Khan (17 wickets) Most Sixes David Miller (14) KL Rahul (25) Total Sixes 59 101 Most Fours Shubman Gill (43) Quinton de Kock (47) Total Fours 210 182