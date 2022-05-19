Cricket
IPL 2022 Playoffs: How IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants sealed their spots

By
Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants became the first teams to seal IPL 2022 playoff berths
Bengaluru, May 19: Lucknow Super Giants joined fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs following a thrilling 2-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (May 18).

In their debut IPL season, LSG and GT have impressed many right from the auctions and were finally rewarded with a top four finish and who knows the two teams may clash for the third time this season in the Qualifiers or the all important final.

Hardik Pandy-led Titans took a rather easy route to seal their playoffs spot via a victory over the fellow newcomers LSG on May 10 and followed that with a victory over Chennai Super Kings to confirm a first-place finish with one game in hand.

IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Venues, Live Streaming InfoIPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Venues, Live Streaming Info

The comfort is so revealing for GT as they sealed a playoff berth with two games to go when others around them are scrambling for a place in the top four. And the confident Titans ensured a first-place finish with one game to go.

KL Rahul's LSG, on the other hand, took the hard route into the playoffs as they needed a stunning catch to pull off a last ball thriller against KKR after back-to-back losses had dented their confidence coming into their final league match of the season.

However, second place that gives them a second chance is still not their own as third-placed Rajasthan Royals can claim that position with a victory over CSK on Friday (May 20).

Overall, GT has won 10 of their 13 matches so far, while LSG ended the league stage with 5 defeats and 9 wins in 14 matches. GT also did the double over LSG.

Here is a look at Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants route to the playoffs:

Match No. Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants
1 Beat LSG Lost to GT
2 Beat DC Beat CSK
3 Beat PBKS Beat SRH
4 Lost to SRH Beat DC
5 Beat RR Lost to RR
6 Beat CSK Beat MI
7 Beat KKR Lost to RCB
8 Beat SRH Beat MI
9 Beat RCB Beat PBKS
10 Lost to PBKS Beat DC
11 Lost to MI Beat KKR
12 Beat LSG Lost to GT
13 Beat CSK Lost to RR
14 Yet to play RCB Beat KKR
Shubman Gill and Quinton de Kock are two of the stars for their sides
Shubman Gill and Quinton de Kock are two of the star performcers for their sides

The two sides have also seen some standout performers both individually and as a team. Here is a look at the comparison of the stats between the two sides:

Stats Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants
Matches Played 13 14
Won 10 9
Lost 3 5
Won Batting 1st 5 7
Won Batting 2nd 5 2
Highest Total 199/5 vs SRH 211/4 vs CSK
Lowest Total 137/3 vs CSK (Run Chase) 82 All Out vs GT
Most Runs Shubman Gill (406 runs) KL Rahul (537 runs)
Most Wickets Mohammed Shami (18 wickets) Avesh Khan (17 wickets)
Most Sixes David Miller (14) KL Rahul (25)
Total Sixes 59 101
Most Fours Shubman Gill (43) Quinton de Kock (47)
Total Fours 210 182
Comments

Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 1:58 [IST]
