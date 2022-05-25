IPL 2022 Playoffs: LSG vs RCB Toss, Playing 11s, Pitch, Comments: LSG invite RCB to bat after rain delay

After winning the toss in Kolkata, KL Rahul opted to bowl first against Faf du Plessis-led RCB. The toss was delayed due to rain as the covers came on just ahead of the coin flip. The toss finally took place at 7:55pm and play is set to begin at 8:10pm. The good news is that no overs will be lost.

Electing to bowl first, Rahul said, "It looks like a good wicket and we'd like to know what we're chasing. The rain doesn't affect our decision, we would have still liked to bowl first. Changes: Krunal and Chameera come in as Gowtham and Holder miss out.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Du Plessis said, "We weren't sure what to do. It's a used wicket, last night they were saying easier to chase. We have to get through the first four to five overs in the powerplay and set a strong base. Siraj comes in. He's a big-match player and we're backing him."

In the knockout game on Wednesday, it will be the end of the campaign for the losing side. Meanwhile the winner will go on to play the in the Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

Having been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, Challengers are yet to lift their maiden IPL title. Meanwhile, Super Giants, playing in their maiden season, will have their eyes set on lifting the trophy on their debut. Seasoned campaigners RCB will have a point to prove against debutants LSG.

Both Faf du Plessis-led Challengers and KL Rahul-led Lucknow head into the match on the back of wins, but LSG will have their task cut out as they face RCB, with Virat Kohli returning to form just ahead of the playoffs. Add to that RCB's dramatic entry to the playoffs. Challengers were the only side this season, whose fate depended on the outcome of another side.

LSG vs RCB Playing 11s:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XIs: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XIs: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 KL Rahul (capt), 3 Evin Lewis, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Manan Vohra, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Ravi Bishnoi