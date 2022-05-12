IPL 2022 Playoffs: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20 & IPL Records & Stats

Earlier known as Motera Stadium, the venue was renamed by the Gujarat Cricket Association in February 2021 after the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who was also the president of Gujarat Cricket Association from 2009 to 2014.

Narendra Modi Stadium or Motera Stadium, which has hosted 14 Tests, 27 One Day Internationals and 6 T20Is, has also hosted 16 Indian Premier League matches so far. The venue is currently home to Gujarat Titans.

Over the years, the Narendra Modia Stadium in Ahmedabad has served has home to Rajasthan Royals in seasons 2010, 2014 and 2015. The venue also hosted a few matches in IPL 2021, before the rise in COVID cases forced the BCCI to shift the matches to UAE.

BCCI has announced Narendra Modi Stadium as one of the venues that will host the playoff matches of IPL 2022. Although the Motera has hosted IPL matches earlier, the venue has never hosted the playoff stages so far.

The venue in Ahmedabad is scheduled to host the Qualifier 2 and then the all important final. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the other two playoff matches.

Now, we take a look at the Narendra Modi Stadium information, T20 and IPL records at the venue ahead of IPL 2022:

Narendra Modi Stadium Information

Seating Capacity: 1,32,000

Bowling Ends: Adani Pavilion End and Reliance End

Boundary Dimensions: Field size is 180 yards x 150 yards with boundary size on the squares and behind square at an average of 60 meters, while the straighter boundaries are at an average of 75 meters.

Number of matches hosted: 14 Tests, 27 ODIs, 6 T20Is and 16 IPL matches

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The venue has a few black soil pitches, which has been used in shorter format matches, while the red soil wickets have been used in Tests. The pitches at the venue initially aided bowlers, but favoured the batters later. During the IPL 2022, however, we may see some competitive wickets aiding both the batters and bowlers.

Narendra Modi Stadium Weather Forecast

Although we will head into end of the Indian summer when the two matches are played, the forecast says the temperature can rise to 41o C and get low as 26-27o C.

T20 Records and Stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

Total Matches Played: 6

Batting 1st Won: 3

Batting 2nd Won: 3

Average 1st Innings score: 174

Average 2nd Innings score: 166

Highest Total: 224/2 in 20 overs by India vs England in 2021

Lowest Total: 124/7 in 20 overs by India vs England in 2021

Highest Successful Chase: 166/3 in 17.5 overs by India vs England in 2021

Lowest Total Defended: 185/8 in 20 overs by India vs England in 2021

IPL Records and Stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

Total Matches: 16

Batting 1st Won: 8

Batting 2nd Won: 8 (Including 1 Super Over finish)

Highest Total: 201/6 in 20 overs by Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils in 2014

Lowest Total: 102 all out by Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014

Highest Run-chase: 191/6 (Super Over win) by Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in 2015

Lowest Total Defended: 134 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in 2014

Average 1st Innings Score: 163

Average 2nd Innings Score: 151

IPL 2022 Matches at Narendra Modi Stadium

May 27: Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator - 7:30 PM IST

May 29: Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 - 7:30 PM IST