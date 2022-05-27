IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore record at Narendra Modi Stadium

The winner of the match will progress to the final to face Gujarat Titans at the same venue on Sunday (May 29). Royals, who get their second chance at making the final following a defeat to GT in Qualifier 1.

Sanju Samson-led Royals will now face Faf du Plessis RCB, who ousted Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to get one step closer to their maiden title win.

RR and RCB have met 27 times so far in the Indian Premier League with head-to-head record slightly favouring the Bangalore-based franchise as they have won 13 compared to 11 won by the inaugural champions.

In recent 6 meetings, it's advantage RCB, who have won 5 matches against RR. In the two meetings in 2022, it's level at 1-1 with RR winning the most recent fixture.

In the first match of 2022 between the two sides, RCB won by 4 wickets, while Royals beat RCB by 29 runs in the reverse fixture. This will also be the second time the two teams meet in the IPL playoffs stage.

In the 2015 season, the two sides crossed paths in the 2nd Preliminary Final with RCB running out victors by 71 runs margin, but fell in the next hurdle to Chennai Super Kings.

Friday's meeting will also be the second time the two sides face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium (formerly known as Motera). In their previous meeting at the venue, RCB defeated Royals, chasing down 131 with 9 wickets in hand and 23 balls to spare.

Royals and RCB have both played at the venue against other teams as well. In fact, Royals used the Motera as their home in 2010, 2014 and 2015 seasons, while RCB also played their three times including the two matches in IPL 2021.

Here we take a look at their record at the Narendra Modi Stadium so far:

Stats RR RCB Matches 11 3 Won 7 2 Lost 4 1 Highest Total 201 171 Lowest Total 102 134 Wins Batting 1st 4 1 Wins Chasing 3 1