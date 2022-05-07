IPL 2022: Rashid Khan happy to check the flow of runs

The Afghan tweaker has had a pretty ordinary IPL 2022 where he has so far claimed 11 wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 6.84, figures which definitely will not please him much.

But the star Afghan cricketer has taken it in stride.

"While bowling in T20s it's always great to take wickets but for me, it's a bit different because I always focus on economy and that is something which puts pressure on the batters," Rashid said at the post-match virtual press conference after GT's five-run loss to Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

MI vs GT IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

"But definitely compared to other IPLs, got less wickets this year. In a couple of games I didn't bowl as good as I should have. But that's T20, there is so much for you to learn," he added.

Rashid had a good game against MI, picking up 2 for 24 besides collecting three catches.

IPL 2022: Gill-Saha fifties in vain as Mumbai Indians edge Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in last over thriller

But it was not to be GT's day as needing nine runs in the final over, they could not finish off the chase.

"Hardik and (Rahul) Tewatia's run outs were the game changers. That is the beauty of T20 sometimes you can score 9 off 2 balls and sometimes you fail in scoring 9 off 6 balls," Rashid said.

"There is a lot to learn, not to repeat the negative things which we did in the last few games."

In a top-of-the table clash, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans take on KL Rahul-led fellow IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL tie on May 10 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Both the debutants have set IPL 2022 on fire and the clash between the big two promises to be an interesting one.