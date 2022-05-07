Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: Rashid Khan happy to check the flow of runs

By
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan is happy to keep the runs down.

Bengaluru, May 7: Gujarat Titans spinner Rashis Khan not too bothered about the scalps as long as he can produce economical spells for his team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Afghan tweaker has had a pretty ordinary IPL 2022 where he has so far claimed 11 wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 6.84, figures which definitely will not please him much.

But the star Afghan cricketer has taken it in stride.

"While bowling in T20s it's always great to take wickets but for me, it's a bit different because I always focus on economy and that is something which puts pressure on the batters," Rashid said at the post-match virtual press conference after GT's five-run loss to Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

MI vs GT IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation HighlightsMI vs GT IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

"But definitely compared to other IPLs, got less wickets this year. In a couple of games I didn't bowl as good as I should have. But that's T20, there is so much for you to learn," he added.

Rashid had a good game against MI, picking up 2 for 24 besides collecting three catches.

IPL 2022: Gill-Saha fifties in vain as Mumbai Indians edge Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in last over thrillerIPL 2022: Gill-Saha fifties in vain as Mumbai Indians edge Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in last over thriller

But it was not to be GT's day as needing nine runs in the final over, they could not finish off the chase.

"Hardik and (Rahul) Tewatia's run outs were the game changers. That is the beauty of T20 sometimes you can score 9 off 2 balls and sometimes you fail in scoring 9 off 6 balls," Rashid said.

"There is a lot to learn, not to repeat the negative things which we did in the last few games."

Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan has delivered for Gujarat Titans.

In a top-of-the table clash, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans take on KL Rahul-led fellow IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants in their next IPL tie on May 10 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Both the debutants have set IPL 2022 on fire and the clash between the big two promises to be an interesting one.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | RCB green jersey details
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 52 May 7 2022, 03:30 PM
Punjab
Rajasthan
Predict Now
Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 12:26 [IST]
Other articles published on May 7, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments