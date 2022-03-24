IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja is ready to take the mantle from MS Dhoni as CSK captain, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Ravindra Jadeja could be MS Dhoni's successor at CSK if the team management decides to give the captain some rest during the tournament. Dhoni - who is 40 - might require some rest during the tournament.

The legendary India cricketer claimed the India all-rounder has matured as a player in the last few years and he won't be surprised if Jadeja leads the four-time champions in regular skipper's absence.

Speaking during the Star Sports show 'Gameplan', Gavaskar said: "The way Ravindra Jadeja has matured as a player over the last few years, the way he is making the adjustment as far as his game is concerned and the way he reads match situations has been absolutely fantastic. If in the odd game MS Dhoni decides to take a break, I won't be surprised if the mantle of captaincy will be handed over to Jadeja."

IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Ahead of the highly-anticipated tournament, all eyes will be on the home-grown players who have impressed everyone with their performances and maturity.

Talking about CSK players Gavaskar opined that the duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad will play key roles in the team's campaign in IPL 15. This year, the tournament will be played at four venues in Maharashtra - Wankhede, Barbourne, DY Patil and MCA Stadium in Pune.

IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Stats and Records Preview: MS Dhoni, Rayudu, Narine eye big milestones

Speaking about young CSK opener Gaikwad - who was the leading run-scorer in the last edition - Gavaskar claimed: "Ruturaj Gaikwad is another player who has very little areas to improve. There is nothing really required as far as Gaikwad's improvement is concerned. He has got all the shots in the book, but the most impressive aspect is his shot selection. Whatever shot he plays, he doesn't get cowed down. He is not afraid to play the lofted shot when required and his shot selection has been very good in the IPL. So, there is very little that Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to do. All he needs to do is keep on scoring runs similar to last season."

Meanwhile, former India opener, Aakash Chopra backed KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer to give his team explosive starts with his destructive batting.

"For Team India, he was in the team playing a completely different role as a batting all-rounder and playing the role of a finisher which, in my opinion, is a very tough thing to do. But for KKR this season, I see him playing the role of an explosive opener. If you look at the second half of the last IPL, no one really expected him to do what he did. The grounds in Maharashtra are very conducive for stroke-making and he will look to provide KKR with the kind of start they must be expecting him to give," said Chopra.