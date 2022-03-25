IPL 2022: RCB First Practice Match, Faf du Plessis XI vs Harshal Patel XI; result, top performers

In the high-intensity encounter, Faf du Plessis, West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, Akashdeep and Suyash Prabhudessai all grabbed the spotlight with their performances.

Opting to bat, Team A posted a mammoth 214 runs on the board that came on the back of thunderous knocks from Du Plessis (76 off 40), Rutherford (59 off 31) and wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat (46 off 25).

Opening the batting, Faf and Rawat's duo set the tone for the innings, while the middle order displayed its fire-power with the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Rutherford showcasing their prowess in full flow. Harshal Patel, meanwhile, scalped three wickets with leg-spinner Karn Sharma picking two.

In reply, Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored with 87 off just 46 balls. Dinesh Karthik, who batted in the second innings as well, once again displayed his skills in the middle order, scoring a quick-fire 49 off just 21 deliveries.

The game went down to the wire with two runs required off the final two deliveries. However, pacer Akash Deep displayed incredible calmness and ensured Team A walked away with a close one-run victory. He was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets, while Sri Lankan leggie Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed took one wicket apiece.

After the practice match, Mike Hesson, Director, Cricket Operations, RCB shared his views on 'RCB Bold Diaries' and said, "The warm-up game was fantastic for us. It went down to two needed off two and then Akashdeep took a wicket. (It was) a one-run win, which is what you want in a warm-up game. You want to see guys under pressure.

The batting side, chasing 215, was under early pressure and then Suyash Prabhudessai and Dinesh Karthik came back and played really nicely through the middle and changed the game in terms of momentum. All in all, a really good exercise. Fielding was a decent standard but certainly something we can improve in terms of intensity. (It was) a very valuable exercise. A number of players standing up. (It was) a really good squad day."

At the end of the practice match, the RCB captain said he was impressed with the performances of the players. Speaking about which player impressed him the most, the former South Africa captain said, "DK was really good. But who I'm actually really impressed with most today was Akashdeep. He was excellent with the new ball. Bowled really good hard lengths. I'm surprised by his pace as well. And then towards the end, he had some really good options. That's really pleasing for us. Another young fast bowler stepping up."

Royal Challengers Bangalore get their IPL 2022 campaign underway as they lock horns with Punjab Kings on March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.