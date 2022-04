IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction info

The RCB under Faf du Plessis have gone out for top 4, by virtue of their net run rate sliding to negative space after the heavy defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They need a win to get back to top 4.

On the other hand, the RR under Sanju Samson are placed 3rd with 10 points and a win will help them reach the top 2 and much firmer in their journey towards the playoffs berth.

So, it is going to be an enthralling clash and here’s your chance to take part in this RCB vs RR contest.

Here are Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction details for the RCB vs RR match.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul. Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Andrew Tye, James Neesham. 2 Possible Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2 Anuj Rawat / Mahipal Lomror, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj. Rajasthan Royals: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Sanju Samson (Captain / WK), 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Karun Nair, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Obed McCoy / James Neesham, 9 Prasidh Krishna, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. 3 Dream11 Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction 1: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Shahabaz Ahmed, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Josh Hazlewood, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1 Devdutt Padikkal, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Sanju Samson, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Prasidh Krishna, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Mohammed Siraj. Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Devdutt Padikkal, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. 4 Match Prediction Last time when Royal Challengers Bangalore met Rajasthan Royals on April 5, the former emerged a comfortable 4-wicket winner. But since then the RR have gained strength and momentum. We will pick Rajasthan Royals are winners for this RCB vs RR match.