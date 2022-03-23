IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Playing 11, Strength and Weakness, Prediction

1 RCB Squad 2022

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmad, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

RCB Coaches: Mike Hesson (director of cricket), Sanjay Bangar (head coach), Sridharan Sriram (batting and spin coach), Adam Griffiths (bowling coach), Malolan Rangarajan (fielding coach).

2 RCB Best Playing 11

1. Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2. Anuj Rawat, 3. Virat, Kohli, 4. Mahipal Lomror, 5. Glenn Maxwell, 6. Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7. Shahbaz Ahmad, 8. Wanindu Hasaranga, 9.Harshal Patel, 10. Mohammad Siraj, 11. Josh Hazlewood.

3 Strength

The RCB has added an experienced campaigner like Faf du Plessis from the auction and he will lead them in the IPL 2022. Along with Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell, Faf will be their batting fulcrum and he was in fine touch for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, theirs and the season’s second highest run-getter behind teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad. So, that experience will stand RCB in stead.

They have a potent bowling unit too consisting Mohammad Siraj and last season’s Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel. So, they have potent weapons upfront and at the death overs. They bought back a game changer like Wanindu Hasaranga, who played a few matches for RCB in IPL 2021, and bought Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood from the auction.

4 Weakness

To start with the RCB do not have a proven Indian spinner. They had let go off Yuzvendra Chahal but could not buy back the leg-spinner or add a player of the same calibre. It means Hasaranga will have to operate with a lot more burden as Karn Sharma or Shahabaz Ahmad are not entirely of the class of someone like Chahal.

They are also banking high on Indian youngsters like Anuj Rawat and Suyansh Prabhudesai to come good with bat along with Mahipal Lomror. It’s a lottery they are hoping fetch them good results.

5 Prediction

RCB will be looking for another play-off entry and they should be able to achieve that primary goal if the stars and starlets fire in unison.