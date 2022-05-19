IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Stats And Records Preview: Dhoni, Buttler, Sanju, Ashwin, Chahal eye big records

For the Sanju Samson-led RR, a playoffs berth is quite near, and a win will fire them into the knockouts with 18 points.

A defeat will not eliminate them but will push them into a tight space, jostling with a couple of other teams for a knockout place.

On the either hand, the CSK, the defending IPL champions, have already been eliminated and all they have is a chance to play for pride and bow out of the IPL 2022 on a winning note.

Be that as it may, and the players from both the sides will be eager achieve some personal milestones to boost their respective teams.

Here’s the list of approaching milestones in the RR vs CSK match.

1. RR vs CSK head to head

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have played 25 times in the IPL so far with CSK holding a clear edge with 15 wins to RR’s 10.

CSK highest total: 246

CSK lowest total: 109

RR highest total: 223

RR lowest total: 126

2. RR IPL Stats

Highest total: 226/5 vs PBKS, 2020

Lowest Total: 58 all out vs RCB, 2009

Top run-getter: Ajinkya Rahane: 3098 runs.

3. Highest individual score: 124: Jos Buttler

Most 50s: Ajinkya Rahane: 19

Most 100s: Jos Buttler: 4.

Most 6s: Sanju Samson: 131.

Most 4s: Ajinkya Rahane: 302

Most wickets: Siddhardth Trivedi: 65

Best figures: 6/14, Sohail Tanvir.

Highest partnership: 152: Ben Stokes/Sanju Samson

3. CSK IPL Stats

Highest Total: 246/5 vs RR

Lowest Total: 79 all out vs MI

Most runs: Suresh Raina: 4687 runs

Highest Individual Score: M Vijay: 127

Most 50s: Suresh Raina: 33

Most 100s: Shane Watson, M Vijay: 2

Most 6s: MS Dhoni: 190

Most 4s: Suresh Raina: 422

Most wickets: Dwayne Bravo: 136

Best figures: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/16

Highest Partnership: 181: Faf du Plessis / Shane Watson

4. RR vs CSK Approaching milestones

1. RR skipper Sanju Samson needs 58 more runs to complete 3000 runs for the franchise, Sanju will be the second batsman to achieve the feat after Ajinkya Rahane.

2. RR opener Jos Buttler needs 4 more fours to reach 350 fours in T20 cricket.

3. RR batter Jos Buttler needs to score 38 more runs to complete 8000 runs in T20 cricket

4. RR’s R Ashwin will achieve a batting milestone, if he hits 1 more 4 against the CSK. It will be Ashwin's 50th four in the IPL.

5. CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs 48 more runs to complete 5000 runs in the IPL

6. CSK wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni needs 5 more fours to complete 350 fours in the IPL

7. CSK batter Ambati Rayudu needs 1 more four to reach 350 fours mark in the IPL

8. CSK batsman Robin Uthappa also needs 48 more runs to reach the 5000 runs in the IPL

9. RR spinner R Ashwin needs 3 more wickets to overtake Piyush Chawla in the wicket-takers' list, Ashwin has 155 wickets Chawla has 157 wickets in the league

10. RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs 4 more wickets to overtake Amit Mishra. Chahal has 163 wickets and Mishra has 166 wickets in the IPL.