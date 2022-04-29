IPL 2022, RR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Chahal and Pollard close in on milestones

RR vs MI Head-to-Head
In the 26 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, MI lead 13-12 against RR in the head-to-head battles so far with one match ending in No Result. In the last 7 meetings, it's 4-2 in favour of Royals, who also beat MI in the reverse fixture earlier this season.
In two meetings between the two teams at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, MI bowled out RR for 103 and chased the score down with 29 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand in 2008. However, RR defeated MI by 23 runs in 2022 after successfully defending a total of 193/8.
RR vs MI stats
|STAT
|For RR vs MI
|For MI vs RR
|Highest Total
|208
|212
|Lowest Total
|90
|92
|Wins Batting 1st
|3
|7
|Wins Chasing
|9
|6
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|193
|212
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|90
|94
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|208
|195
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|95
|92
|Highest Successful Chase
|196
|190
|Lowest Total Defended
|145
|166
|Most Runs
|Sanju Samson (521 runs)
|Rohit Sharma (403 runs)
|Highest scorer
|Ben Stokes (107*)
|Corey Anderson (95*)
|Most wickets
|Shane Watson (13)
|Jasprit Bumrah (17)
|Best Bowling
|Sohail Tanvir (4/14)
|Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14)
RR and MI record in Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
|Stats
|RR in DY Patil Stadium
|MI in DY Patil Stadium
|Matches
|4
|9
|Wins
|2
|5
|Defeats
|2
|4
|Highest Total
|193/8 vs MI in 2022
|184/5 vs RCB in 2010 Semifinal
|Lowest Total
|103 All Out vs MI in 2008
|146/9 vs CSK in 2010 Final
Other interesting stats involving current players from RR vs MI
Most Runs vs MI: Sanju Samson - 521 runs (for RR and DD)
Most Sixes vs MI: Jos Buttler - 25 sixes in 7 matches (for RR)
Highest Scorer vs MI: Jos Buttler - 100 off 68 balls in 2022 (for RR)
Most Wickets vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal - 24 wickets in 16 matches (for RCB and RR)
Best Bowling vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal - 4 for 38 in 4 overs in 2019 (for RCB)
Other interesting stats involving current players from MI vs RR
Most Runs vs RR: Rohit Sharma - 536 runs in 25 matches (for DC and MI)
Most Sixes vs RR: Rohit Sharma - 24 sixes in 25 matches (for DC and MI)
Highest Scorer vs RR: Suryakumar Yadav - 79* off 47 balls in 2020 (for MI)
Most Wickets vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah - 17 wickets in 11 matches (for MI)
Best Bowling vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah - 4 for 20 in 4 overs in 2020 (for MI)
Upcoming Milestones in RR vs MI 2022
▶ Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) is 1 wicket away from becoming the fourth highest wicket-taker in IPL.
▶ Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) will be making his 50th appearance for RR in IPL and is also 60 runs away from completing 2000 runs and 4 sixes away from 100 sixes for the Rajasthan-based franchise.
▶ Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) is 5 fours away from 400 fours in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is 1 catch away from 100 catches in IPL. If he achieves the feat, the West Indian all-rounder will become the second player to take 100 catches by an out field player in the IPL after Suresh Raina, who has 109 catches to his name.
▶ Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) is 7 wickets away from taking his 250th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).