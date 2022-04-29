IPL 2022, RR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Chahal and Pollard close in on milestones

Royals head into the match on the back of a convincing win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Mumbai Indians suffered their eighth loss after Lucknow Super Giants did the double over them in their recent outing in IPL 2022.

Sanju Samson-led RR has won 6 and lost 2 of their 8 matches of the season so far. They secured wins over MI (reverse fixture), RCB, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad to accumulate 12 points.

RR suffered defeats to RCB (reverse fixture) and table-toppers Gujarat Titans to sit in the second spot on the points table.

Rohit Sharma's MI has lost all their 8 matches so far this following defeats to LSG (twice), Chennai Super Kings, PBKS, DC, RR (reverse fixture), RCB and KKR. They currently sit at the foot of the table with 0 points on board.

IPL 2022: RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

MI, however, will hope their slightly better head-to-head stat against Royals, will give them the lift to get their first points of the season at a venue where they have had mixed success. RR, meanwhile, will look to maintain their winning momentum.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of RR vs MI:

RR vs MI Head-to-Head In the 26 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, MI lead 13-12 against RR in the head-to-head battles so far with one match ending in No Result. In the last 7 meetings, it's 4-2 in favour of Royals, who also beat MI in the reverse fixture earlier this season. In two meetings between the two teams at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, MI bowled out RR for 103 and chased the score down with 29 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand in 2008. However, RR defeated MI by 23 runs in 2022 after successfully defending a total of 193/8. RR vs MI stats STAT For RR vs MI For MI vs RR Highest Total 208 212 Lowest Total 90 92 Wins Batting 1st 3 7 Wins Chasing 9 6 Highest Batting 1st Total 193 212 Lowest Batting 1st Total 90 94 Highest Batting 2nd Total 208 195 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 95 92 Highest Successful Chase 196 190 Lowest Total Defended 145 166 Most Runs Sanju Samson (521 runs) Rohit Sharma (403 runs) Highest scorer Ben Stokes (107*) Corey Anderson (95*) Most wickets Shane Watson (13) Jasprit Bumrah (17) Best Bowling Sohail Tanvir (4/14) Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14) RR and MI record in Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Stats RR in DY Patil Stadium MI in DY Patil Stadium Matches 4 9 Wins 2 5 Defeats 2 4 Highest Total 193/8 vs MI in 2022 184/5 vs RCB in 2010 Semifinal Lowest Total 103 All Out vs MI in 2008 146/9 vs CSK in 2010 Final Other interesting stats involving current players from RR vs MI Most Runs vs MI: Sanju Samson - 521 runs (for RR and DD) Most Sixes vs MI: Jos Buttler - 25 sixes in 7 matches (for RR) Highest Scorer vs MI: Jos Buttler - 100 off 68 balls in 2022 (for RR) Most Wickets vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal - 24 wickets in 16 matches (for RCB and RR) Best Bowling vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal - 4 for 38 in 4 overs in 2019 (for RCB) Other interesting stats involving current players from MI vs RR Most Runs vs RR: Rohit Sharma - 536 runs in 25 matches (for DC and MI) Most Sixes vs RR: Rohit Sharma - 24 sixes in 25 matches (for DC and MI) Highest Scorer vs RR: Suryakumar Yadav - 79* off 47 balls in 2020 (for MI) Most Wickets vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah - 17 wickets in 11 matches (for MI) Best Bowling vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah - 4 for 20 in 4 overs in 2020 (for MI) Upcoming Milestones in RR vs MI 2022 ▶ Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) is 1 wicket away from becoming the fourth highest wicket-taker in IPL. ▶ Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) will be making his 50th appearance for RR in IPL and is also 60 runs away from completing 2000 runs and 4 sixes away from 100 sixes for the Rajasthan-based franchise. ▶ Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) is 5 fours away from 400 fours in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is 1 catch away from 100 catches in IPL. If he achieves the feat, the West Indian all-rounder will become the second player to take 100 catches by an out field player in the IPL after Suresh Raina, who has 109 catches to his name. ▶ Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) is 7 wickets away from taking his 250th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).