IPL 2022: Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna shine as Rajasthan Royals hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs

After batters helped the side post a massive 209 for six after being put in to bat first, Rajasthan Royals bowlers put up a clinical effort to restrict the Kane Williamson-led side to 149-7 to guide Royals to their biggest-ever win in terms of runs.

Chasing a mammoth 210, SRH batters found in troubled waters at the start and the Orange Army never really found itself going. It was also the first game of the season when a team won defending a total.

Despite having plenty of runs in the bank, the Men In Pink didn't give any freebies to the opposition batters early on and kept mounting pressure from the word go. The new pace duo of Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult pushed Sunrisers Hyderabad on the back foot by dismissing the top-three in the power play.

India pacer Krishna removed SRH captain Williamson for 2 in the second over of the innings and then dismissed Rahul Tripathi for a three-ball duck in his next over. The Karnataka had conceded just two runs from his first three overs which he bowled in the power play. He leaked 14 runs from his final over to finish his quota of four overs with 2 for 16.

Krishna's new-ball bowling partner Boult also had a fine debut for Royals and returned with figures of 1 for 23 and even bowled a maiden over.

For Sunrisers, Aiden Markram was the lone bright spot in the match as the South Africa top-order batsman scored an unbeaten 57 off 41. Markram was pushed down the batting order for his quality to play pace and spin with equal ease and looked comfortable against every bowler and notched up his fifty off 39 deliveries. He, thus, continued his good form with the bat in the new season and for a new franchise.

Leg-spinner Chahal picked up three wickets and he dismissed West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd with beauty to complete 250 victims in the T20 format. The wrist-spinner from Haryana made his debut for Royals special with a special performance and returned with figures of 3 for 22.

All-rounder Washington Sundar - who had a forgettable outing with the ball - made up with the bat as he scored a quickfire 40 off 13. Along with Markram, he brought up a partnership of 55 off just 20 deliveries.

Earlier in the day, riding over a sensational half-century from their captain and a clinical batting effort from the top-order, the Royals posted a mammoth 209 for six. Leading from the front, Samson smashed 27-ball 55 and scored at a strike rate of 203.70. His knock was studded with five sixes and three fours and the Kerala batter entertained the fans with some of his trademark shots.

Only Shimron Hetmyer scored runs at a quicker pace than Samson as the West Indies swashbuckler (32 off 13 deliveries) scored at a strike rate of 246.15. It was the left-handed batter's effort in the death overs that ensured the Royals cross the 200-run mark in their first game of the season. It was also the first total in excess of 200 at this venue.

Jos Buttler (35 off 28) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) gave the Royals a fabulous start as the duo added 58 runs for the first wicket. Buttler was caught behind on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's out-swinging delivery for a duck in the first over. The England opener survived as the pacer had overstepped.

Umran Malik impressed all with his pace and dismissed set Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29). The young India seamer finished with 2 for 39. Bhuvneshwar, however, was the most economical bowler for SRH as he finished with 1 for 29.

The Kane Williamson-led side would look to forget the performance tonight and come back strongly in the next outing. While Royals - who are seated at the top of the points table with the best net run rate - will be looking to carry the momentum forward.