Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: Skipper Rishabh Pant shares first impressions of new-look Delhi Capitals

By
Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur attend a training session. Credit: ISL Media
Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur attend a training session. Credit: ISL Media

Bengaluru, March 21: Looking to pick up their maiden IPL title, Delhi Capitals will be taking the field with a new group of players in the upcoming TATA IPL 2022 season.

Captain Rishabh Pant, who attended his first training session with the side in Mumbai, expressed that all players are in a good frame of mind. "It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other's company," said Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke to the new players about the DC team environment. "At the moment, we are trying to understand what do the new players need during nets sessions. We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up. We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we've had in the last few years."

Speaking about working with Head coach Ricky Ponting for yet another season, Pant said, "It's always special meeting Ricky Ponting. Whenever I meet him, it feels like I am meeting a family member. And he always brings the energy out of every player on the field. Everyone looks up to him and waits for him to say something different."

Source: Media Release

Comments

MORE IPL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 16:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 21, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments