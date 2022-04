IPL 2022: SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The SRH right now have 10 points and they need a win to hold onto to their top 4 slot for longer and be in the race for the playoff berth. Should Royal Challengers Bangalore win on Saturday (April 30), the RCB can climb to 4h spot with 12 points.

So, in any case a win for SRH is mandatory to be in the thick of things. On the other hand, the CSK’s playoff berth chances are theoretical and a win will not enhance them by any great mile.

So, here are details of the SRH vs CSK match such as Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction etc.

1. Squads Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 2 Possible Playing 11 Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 Shivam Dube 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 MS Dhoni, 7 Mitchell Santner / Moeen Ali, 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Dwaine Pretorious. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Kane Williamson (Captain), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Shashank Singh, 7 J Suchith / Washington Sundar, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Marco Jansen / Sean Abbott, 10, T Natarajan, 11 Umran Malik. 3 Dream 11 Fantasy Tips Dream11 Team Prediction 1: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Kane Williamson, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 Rahul Tripathi, 5 Aiden Markram, 6 MS Dhoni, 7 Shashank Singh, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 T Natarajan, 11 Umran Malik. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice Captain: Ambati Rayudu, Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni. Dream11 Team Prediction 2: 1 Kane Williamson, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Robin Uthappa, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Aiden Markram, 6 Ambati Rayudu, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Umran Malik, 11 T Natarajan. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran. 4 Match Prediction The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings are coming off defeats in their last matches. But that hardly affects the overall equation as SRH are the stronger side with a set of proven results in the IPL 2022. So, our pick for the winner in the SRH vs CSK match is Hyderabad.