IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

SRH-led by Kane Williamson suffered a 61-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their campaign opener, while KL Rahul's IPL new entrants LSG bounced back from the loss to fellow newcomer Gujarat Titans with a stunning win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers bowlers and the top order batters struggled as they fell short in their run chase against RR. The Super Giants, meanwhile, pulled off a big run chase after failing to defend a total in their first match of the season.

This will be the first match at the Dr DY Patil Stadium for both the teams. LSG has played their two matches so far at the Wankhede and Brabourne in Mumbai. SRH has played their only match of this season so far at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

At the Dr DY Patil Stadium, the chasing team has won 2 of the 3 matches so far with the wickets the batters mainly and also some smart spin bowling. So, both teams will chose their teams baseon the conditions and the availability of players.

So, now let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for SRH vs LSG 2022:

SRH and LSG Squads Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan. SRH and LSG Possible Playing 11s SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd/Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Shreyas Gopal. LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. SRH vs LSG Dream11 Best Picks Team 1: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Kane Williamson, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni (vice captain), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye. Team 2: Quniton de Kock (captain/wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Evin Lewis (vice captain), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Adbul Samad, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi. Team 3: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper/captain), Evin Lewis, Aiden Markram (vice captain), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi. SRH vs LSG Match Prediction Lucknow Super Giants start the favourites and are also boosted by the arrival of all-rounder Jason Holder, who could come back to haunt his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be running low on confidence. But batting first and setting up a challenging target may work for Williamson's side. Having chased a huge target to win their first ever IPL match, however, puts Rahul's men on top as they will be keen to maintain the winning run.