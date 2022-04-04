IPL 2022: SRH vs LSG, Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants clinch thrilling 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

After being invitied to bat, skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed half-centuries to take Punjab to a respectable total, before Avesh Khan led the bowling attack to hand Lucknow their second win of the season. Khan returned with stellar figures of 4/24 to guide Lucknow home as Sunrisers fell to their second consecutive loss.

Chasing 170, skipper Kane Williamson (16 off 16) and Abhishek Sharma handed SRH a cautious start, before Avesh Khan handed LSG their first breakthrough. Khan dismissed both openers as in his very next over, Abhishek Sharma was picked up by Manish Pandey, reducing SRH to 39/2 in 5.1 overs.

After losing their openers in the powerplay, Rahul Tripathi led the fightback for SRH along with Aiden Markram (12 off 14) as the duo stitched together a partnership of 44 off 31. But Krunal Pandya pulled it back for Lucknow as Markram was back in the dugout midway through the innings, making way for Nicholas Pooran. Pandya then went on to pick up the crucial wicket of Tripathi (44 off 30).

Pooran, still not at his best, kept SRH in the game with a strong knock of 34 off 24, but Avesh picked up his third wicket and followed it up with Abdul Samad's wicket to put LSG in the driver's seat. Jason Holder defending 16 in the first over, removed Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the final over to guided Lucknow to win over his former team.

Earlier, KL Rahul-led Lucknow got off to a wobbly start after being invited to bat by Williamson. While opener Quinton de Kock (1) and Evin Lewis (1) fell for single digits, Manish Pandey (11) also failed to get going at the DY Patil Stadium. Reduced to 27/3 with the first five overs, Lucknow was staring at a below-par score.

But a scintillating partnership between opener Rahul and Deepa Hooda saw the Super Giants fight their way back into the game. The duo stitched together a solid partnership of 87 off 62, with both Hooda and Rahul striking half-centuries.

Hooda who struck a half-century in the first game and failed with the bat in the second, bounced back as he struck an important 51 off 33 against SRH. On the other hand, Rahul, who had been dismissed for a first ball duck in his first match as LSG skipper, quickly buried that memory, after he followed his quickfire knock against CSK in the previous game, with a solid 68 off 50.

Youngster Ayush Badoni continued his impressive show with the bat with a quickfire (19 off 12) as Lucknow recovered from the early blows to reach 169/7. For Sunrisers, Washington Sundar (2/28), Romario Shepherd (2/42) and T Natarajan (2/62) were the leading wicket-takers.

Following the match, Lucknow now have two wins from three games and are placed fifth on the points table. Meanwhile Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost both games played so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.