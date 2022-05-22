IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings end season on positive note with comfortable win over Sunrisers

Playing in an inconsequential match, the Mayank Agarwal side impressed with both bat and ball to finish the season on a high. The win saw Punjab finish the season at sixth place on the points table, while Sunrisers finish at the eighth spot.

Playing in the last league game of the season, Sunrisers elected to bat first. SRH got off to a shaky start as they lost an early wicket with Kagiso Rabada removing Priyam Garg (4 off 7) to pick up his 99th IPL wicket. Skipper Mayank Agarwal picked up his 50th IPL catch as Sunrisers were reduced to 14/1 in 2.4 overs.

But Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi rebuild Sunrisers innings to bring up 43 runs in the powerplay. In the final over of the powerplay, Ellis dropped Tripathi on 6 in the follow through and went on to leak 11 runs.

Abhishek and Tripathi steadied SRH's innings with 47 off 35 for the second-wicket. Brar broke the stand as he removed the hard-hitting Rahul Tripathi (20 off 18) to reduce SRH to 61/2 in 8.3 overs.

Brar then picked up his second of the evening as a superb catch from Livingstone at the ropes at long-on sent back SRH's highest scorer in the match - Abhishek Sharma back for 43 off 32. Sunrisers struggled to build partnerships as Brar removed the hard-hitting Aiden Markram (21 off 17) to keep SRH in check.

After the quick wickets in the middle, Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd scored 58 off 29 for the sixth wicket to give their bowlers something to defend. The last four overs went for 58 runs.

After being hit for six on the first ball of the final over, Ellis hit back with back-to-back wickets as SRH was restricted to 157/8.

In reply, Jonny Bairstow hammered SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over to score 12 runs and get the chase off to a strong start.

Umran Malik, who has been picked for India's T20 squad, dropped Bairstow (20 off 10) off a Washington Sundar. But the dropped catch cost SRH only 3 as Farooqi dismissed Bairstow for 23 off 15.

Shahrukh khan came up the order at no. 3 - first time in his t20 career batting at no. 3. Overcoming the wicket, PBKS scored 15 runs in the final over of the powerplay as they brought up 62 for 1 off the first six overs.

But Malik, delivered for SRH. Bowling the first delivery after being picked for the Indian team, Umrah was hit for a four, as Shahrukh drilled it down the ground to welcome him with a boundary. But Malik didn't disappoint as he struck back in his very first over to end Khan's (19 off 10) cameo to reduce SRH to 66/2 in 6.3 overs.

First ball PBKS skipper Mayank faced was against Umran and the skipper looked in great discomfort after being hit on the ribs. Though the Punjab skipper was back up his stay at the crease was short-lived as Washington Sundar removed him for just 1 off 4.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone kept Punjab on course for a win with a fourth-wicket stand of 41 off 28. Farooqi put the brakes, only momentarily, removing Dhawan to reduce PBKS to 112/4.

Jitesh Sharma played a cameo of 19 of 7 as PBKS stayed on course for a comfortable win. The inform Livingstone stayed at the crease till the end as he played a sizzling unbeaten knock of 49 off 22. Livingstone hammered the SRH bowlers for five huge maximums as Punjab chased down the score with 29 balls to spare.