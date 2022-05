IPL 2022: SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The RCB have 12 points and they would want to continue in the top four at any cost and remain the race for the playoffs.

The RCB under Faf du Plessis scored an important win against Chennai Super Kings in their previous match and that could have given them lot of self belief.

Self-belief is something that would be a lacking a bit in the SRH camp at the moment after going through three successive defeats.

The Kane Williamson-led side will have to make a quick turnaround and return to top 4 as they now have 10 points from as many matches, if they wish to be in the mix for playoffs.

So, here are details such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction for the SRH vs RCB match.

1 Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 2. Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2, Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Kane Williamson (captain), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 6 Shreyas Gopal / Washington Sundar, 7 Shashank Singh, 8 Sean Abbott / Marco Jansen, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Kartik Tyagi / T Natarajan, 11 Umran Malik. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Mahipal Lomror, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Aiden Markram, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Umran Malik, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. 4 Match Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming off a win against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings while the Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost three matches in a row. The momentum is with RCB and we will pick Royal Challengers as winners in the SRH vs RCB match.