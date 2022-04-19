IPL 2022: Wasn't expecting Umesh to smash Boult, but I had some belief that we could win: Jos Buttler

RR vs KKR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Ceremony, Scorecard

But these were not the only two highlights of the evening, as the game went through highs and lows and swung both ways till the very end. One could see the tension in both dugouts as the match went into the final over. Reflecting on the game, Royals opener Buttler said that he was hopefull in the final two overs that his side could off a win against the Knights.

Speaking to Chahal, who picked up the season's first hattrick, during a post-match discussion, Buttler said, "I still had some belief that we could win. I was not expecting Umesh Yadav to smash Boult around. Obed bowled a brilliant 19th over, he has great skill with the slower ball. That along with the long side of the ground was going to be tough for KKR."

Buttler, who smashed a brilliant 103 in 61 deliveries, said he wanted to take advantage of the shorter side of the field by getting more aggressive from the third over. Meanwhile, it was Buttler's turn to quiz Chahal, after he returned with a five-wicket haul, including a hattrick.

Chahal celebrated in a unique manner after getting his hattrick. Talking about his celebration, Chahal said that the celebration was from a favourite meme was of his and he was saving it for a special occasion. "I had decided that I would do it on achieving something special," said Chahal.

IPL 2022: RR vs KKR, Highlights: Chahal, Buttler power Royals to thrilling win over Knight Riders

Chahal's pose after his hattrick was based on a meme on him during the 2019 World Cup, which had gone viral after he was dropped from the Indian squad for the 2021 World Cup.

Meanwhile in the match, Buttler, along with useful knocks from skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, guided Rajasthan to the season's highest score so far, after being invited to bat. The Knights, recovered quickly after losing opener Sunil Narine to a duck to cruise towards the target. Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer's partnership saw KKR keep the runrate in check.

But the 17th over saw the match turn on its head as Chahal picked up four wickets, including a hattrick, which included the prized scalp of Shreyas Iyer. But a T20 game isn't over until its over, and Umesh Yadav almost snatched the win back. But a brilliant over from RR debutant Obed McCoy saw RR snatch the win from under the Knights nose.

On a day, when the IPL kicked off all those years ago, with Brendon McCullum's sizzling knock, the Knights didn't end up on the winning side, but it was a match worthy to mark the day it all began in 2008.