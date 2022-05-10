IPL 2022: Who is Karan Sharma? IPL Price, Stats, Interesting Fact - All You Need To Know About LSG all-rounder

Date of Birth: October 31, 1998

Place of Birth: Delhi

Interesting Facts

The 23-year-old all-rounder made his debut for his state team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2020-2021. He made his List A debut in February 2021.

He was bought by Lucknow Super Giants at his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru.

The right-handed batsman and right-arm off-spinner made his First-Class debut for UP against Vidarbha in Sultanpur in February 2022. He was also the captain of the side in that game and scored 26 runs in the second innings.

Stats

He has played 3 First-Class matches and scored 204 runs, including a century, and has also picked up 6 wickets.

In the 15 List A games, he has scored 369 runs and has picked up 3 wickets.

In his 10 T20 games, Karan has scored 301 runs, including four fifties, and took two wickets. 68* is the highest score from the youngster in the T20s. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 136.29 in the shortest format of the game.

"We would have wanted to bowl first. Not sure about how this wicket will play, so want to give our bowlers the best shot at using it first. I do think chasing is the perfect game for us, but we have won well after batting first as well. We are playing a top team, a competitive unit, so we'll have to hold our pressure, assess the conditions quickly and get our tactics and strategies right. One change for us - Ravi Bishnoi misses out, Karan Sharma replaces him," said Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul at toss.