IPL 2023 Auction: Anil Kumble suggests Mumbai Indians could look at Sikandar Raza as spin option

Five-time champions finished IPL 2022 at the foot of the table with 10 points and have released as many as 13 players ahead of the auction in order to revamp their squad.

Among the released players, is West Indies star Kieron Pollard, who has announced retirement from the IPL, but is all set to join the squad as batting coach. Apart from Pollard, the franchise has also released two spin options.

Kumar Karthikeya and Hrithik Shokeen are the only two specialist spin options in their ranks, while youngster Dewald Brevis can also roll his arm over for some leg break.

With Murugan Ashwin and Mayank Markande let go, Mumbai Indians head into the auction looking to add a spinner, but Kumble feels they can't go for Indian options and may be forced to look at overseas options like Adam Zampa or Adil Rashid.

"Mumbai Indians don't have a marquee spinner in their ranks. Kartikeya (Kumar Kartikeya Singh) did really well for them last year. If they have to go for an Indian spinner with experience then they will have to probably go back to Amit Mishra or Piyush Chawla," Kumble said on the JioCinema app.

"I don't see that happening. Perhaps, the only option for them is to go for the overseas spinner. Who will it be? There's Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Adam Zampa."

IPL 2023 Auction: Five players Mumbai Indians should look to buy in auction

Kumble also felt Mumbai Indians could look at Zimbabwe all-rounder Raza as an option that also will give them middle order batting option.

"I would probably look towards Sikandar Raza because he can also give you a wonderful middle-order batting (option) as well, along with his spin which is not easy to pick, and he has done well in the recent past," he added.

Apart from the spin bowling option, Mumbai Indians will look to add back up for Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer with their remaining Rs 20.55 Crore purse.

Although they have traded in Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff, MI will look for another option with fitness concerns surrounding their two premier options.