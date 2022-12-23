IPL 2023 Auction: Cameron Green gets second highest price tag in IPL history

The 23-year-old has risen in recent times in the limited-overs formats for Australia. He has scored tons of runs in the Big Bash League.

The youngster is known for his powerful hitting at the top of the order and has the ability to handle spin. He is also a handy medium-pace bowler who has a knack for picking wickets.

He is one of the top current prospects in Australian cricket. His swashbuckling batting in the T20I format caught the eye of the world as the player scored with a destructive strike rate of 173 in the eight matches that he has played. He was touted to get a fat paycheck in the auction, and it turned out exactly like that. Green will be participating in the IPL for the first time in 2023 and can be an asset for Mumbai Indians.

"I am pinching myself after the price," Green was quoted saying after landing the mega deal.