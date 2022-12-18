IPL 2023 Auction: Five Overseas Bowlers Who Could Attract Huge Bids

In total 405 players including capped, uncapped and associate players are set to be auctioned on December 23, 2022, at Kochi. The list also includes some of the biggest names in T20 cricket that will go under the hammer.

Franchises will already have a list of players to target at the auction for the upcoming season. Among the players who have been registered for the auction, teams will be eyeing for players who can create magic with the ball in hand.

The importance of finding bowlers who can bowl at different phases of the game is of insurmountable importance to the franchises and will be the key to success at the IPL next year.

A total of 131 bowlers from have registered their names in the auction and among them 44 players are from overseas teams like Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, West Indies, UAE and Ireland.

The overseas bowlers that will go under the hammer includes players that have previous IPL experience like Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan and Adam Milne.

At the IPL 2023 Auction up to 87 players can be bought and out of that 30 overseas slots can be filled by the ten franchises. And there are few names that will be on many franchises wish-lists.

Here are the top five overseas bowlers who could spark bidding wars at the IPL 2023 Auction:

Jhye Richardson (Base Price: Rs 1.50 Crore) The Australian pacer, who is a skiddy customer that consistently bowls at decent speeds with accuracy. Richardson's rapid career progress on the back of success in both Sheffield Shield as well as the BBL saw him become the fourth most expensive player sold in the 2021 IPL auction after the Punjab Kings acquired him for a whopping price of Rs 14 Crore. But injuries blighted his chances that season and the following season, he did not enter the auction. However, with a decent form in the Australian domestic season as well as the BBL, Richardson may attract huge bids once again in the IPL 2023 auction with his ability to bowl with the new ball and in the death being very vital in the shortest format. Adam Milne (Base Price: Rs 2 Crore) The 30 year old Kiwi pacer is set to raise a lot of paddles this IPL 2023 Auction as he is known for his great pace and ability to bowl across all phases of the game. Milne has featured in four seasons of the IPL so far and has represented three teams. One of his greatest strengths is his variations and his ability to bowl slower balls and yorkers to curb batters. Milne has vast experience playing in T20 leagues across the globe and has also had some stellar performances on the international circuit. Expect to see a bidding war from franchises to secure his services ahead of the IPL season next year. Reece Topley (Base Price: Rs 75 Lakhs) England's tall left arm pacer has caught the eye of cricket aficionados with his recent performances in international cricket. The 6 foot 7 inch sky scraper can swing the ball both ways and has effective variations in the final overs of the game. What makes Topley a great buy for any team in this year's auction is that he has already proven to perform consistently well in Asia. His performances against India earlier this year are testament to this fact and with a base price of 75 lakhs, look for many teams to engage in a bidding war for his services. Adam Zampa (Base Price: Rs 1.50 Crore) Australia's leading wicket taker in T20I's, Adam Zampa has been in sensational form since 2020. Having previously featured in three seasons of the IPL, Zampa has represented the Pune and Bangalore franchises. Many teams will be keen to snatch his services as he is known for his economy and ability not to concede easy boundaries. Zampa is also a great wicket taking option and has a great record in Asia, making him the perfect spinner for any side to acquire at this year's auctions. Adil Rashid (Base Price: Rs 2 Crore) Adil Rashid comes into the IPL 2023 player auctions riding on England's T20 World Cup winning campaign. Notoriously known for keeping some of the biggest T20 batsmen at bay, Rashid has consistently taken the scalps of some of the world's most explosive players. The English leggy has different variations under his arsenal but his weapon of choice is his wicked googly. Rashid is known for bowling economical spells and can slow down the oppositions run rate when coming into bowl. His ability to bowl at any phase of the game is another bonus point which teams will be looking for and is also very handy with the bat lower down the order, allowing teams to bat more deeply and making him a valuable buy this IPL 2023 Auction.