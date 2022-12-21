IPL 2023 Auction: Five uncapped batters who can draw big money in the auction

There will be a total of 405 players up for the auction and ample opportunities for franchisees to complete their full crop of players.

Like other years, many uncapped Indian players will be going down the hammer and here are the five batters from the domestic fold, who may fetch some decent amount of money cometh the end of the auction.

1. Samarth Vyas

Domestic Team: Saurashtra

Age: 27

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Samarth Vyas has been a heavy performer for Saurashtra this year. The destructive batter scored 314 runs in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a strike rate of 177, including a fantastic 97 off just 52 balls against Baroda in the tournament. He backed that up with a decent Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 443 runs in 10 matches as Saurashtra won the ODI tournament. He will be going into the auction with some potential suitors lurking around, and can fetch a decent amount of money. Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians are said to be interested in him.

#IPL2023 #IPLAUCTION 2023 can see the strength of #Saurashtra player @Samarth Vyas this time. In fact, he has been called for trials by 9 out of 10 teams, about which Samarth is confident that he can join a team this time. #DelhiAirport #Sumbul pic.twitter.com/q6eyxcQxNN — Fan Club Cricket2022 (@ClubCricket2022) December 13, 2022

2. Shivam Chaudhary

Domestic Team: Railways

Age: 25

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Shivam Chaudhari was the key performer for Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, scoring 306 runs in just 7 matches. He opens the bat in the domestic circuit and is known as a player who can anchor the innings or give a dashing start, as per the requirement. The youngster will be in demand and fetch money in the auction.

3. Avneesh Sudha

Domestic Team: Uttarakhand

Age: 21

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Known for his batting technique and ability to clear the fence with ease, Avneesh Sudha is an integral part of the Uttarakhand team that had a decent outing in the Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament this season. The youngster scored 271 runs in the process and was the highest run-getter for them. He can be a name that franchisees may look to fill in their squad.

4. Rohan Kunnummal

Domestic Team: Kerala

Age: 24

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Rohan Kunnummal has had a decent time in domestic cricket. The Kerala batter has been a consistent performer for his state and most recently racked up 414 runs in just seven Vijay Hazare matches, with a destructive strike rate of 131. He has never been in the IPL, but this year he may break the duck and be picked up by a franchise. His ability to find the boundaries in the powerplay and authority over spinners is a lucrative commodity, which may attract many suitors at the auction table.

5. Narayan Jagadeesan

Domestic Team: Tamil Nadu

Age: 27

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Narayan Jagadeesan will be a name to watch out for in the upcoming auction. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeping batter amassed some gigantic numbers in this domestic season. His 830 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is the most by a player in a season in the history of the tournament, which included a mammoth 277 off just 141 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. Jagadeesan was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction, but the Coimbatore-born player is touted to draw a chunk of money in the auction.