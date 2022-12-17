IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings may sign these two players, says former India opener

The Chennai-based franchise are also set to be captained by MS Dhoni, after opting out with Ravindra Jadeja in the middle of last season.

And in the upcoming auction on December 23, the three-time IPL Champions will be aiming to build a formidable crew around their core personnel.

The 2023 IPL may be the end of MS Dhoni wearing the Chennai colours. And former India cricketer Aakash Chopra says the franchise will be preparing for life after captain cool. He believes they must be thinking of a successor who can lead the Chennai side after Dhoni retires.

And Chopra thinks the CSK think tank will aim to add the player to their ranks in the coming auction. He believes someone with previous captaincy experience can have the prestigious role of leading CSK in the coming years. And he thinks Kane Williamson and Jason Holder can be among the names.

Williamson was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Lucknow Super Giants let go of Jason Holder. And Chopra thinks CSK may look to sign the duo.

"There are some overseas options available for them in the auction pool. Kane Williamson can be one such option as his playing style suits their philosophy. They can also look at Jason Holder as he is an all-rounder and a phenomenal captain. Dhoni also likes these types of players who can contribute in all departments," Chopra said on his YouTube channel show.

Kane Williamson particularly can be a serious option as the Kiwi player is someone who is kind of similar to MS Dhoni. The former New Zealand skipper is a calm character on the field and has a brilliant understanding of the game.

Willaimson also gives CSK an option in the top order while Jason Holder can be a top addition as well. It has to be seen whether CSK goes for any of the aforementioned names, given there will be temptations to try out someone younger as the successor of MS Dhoni.

Aakash Chopra also believes that if CSK want to choose a captain from their current crop of players, they can think of Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK named Ravindra Jadeja their captain last season, but swiftly passed the baton to Dhoni after a series of losses. Hence, he is unsure whether the franchise would be willing to invest the time in Gaikwad. Gaikwad captains Maharashtra in the domestic circuit and has done well so far.

"One thing Chennai has made clear is that Dhoni will lead them in the upcoming season. They aren't looking at Jadeja as their future captain, as of now, but it can change. They have Ruturaj Gaikwad as a future captaincy option, but will they think about investing in him or go for someone else? It will be interesting to see," he added.