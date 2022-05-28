IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings set to appoint new captains

Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the IPL 15 with great hope and returned with an empty hand and they have a lot to work ahead of IPL 2023.

They would want an overhaul, even if a minimalist one, of the squad and gave much more strong statement in IPL 2023.

These three teams — MI, PBKS and SRH — might just start those corrective measures from the top i.e appointing new captains.

Let’s take a closer look.

1. Mumbai Indians

The MI might just think of relieving Rohit Sharma of captaincy duties for IPL 2023. After all, Rohit has landed them 5 IPL titles and 1 Champions League title and there is nothing more he can do. So, they might just try to bring in a new face, a fresh set of ideas. Rohit struggled massively as batsman too and did not even hit a 50.

Rohit Sharma IPL 2022 Stats: M: 14, R: 268. Avg: 19.14, SR: 120.17

Captaincy option: Suryakumar Yadav.

Reason: SKY was one of the very few bright spots for MI in an otherwise wretched season. He played only 8 matches thanks to an injury but made 303 runs at 43.28 and his strike-rate was 145.67. He has vast experience of leading Mumbai in all formats in domestic cricket and MI would like to tap in that.

2. Punjab Kings

The PBKS retained and appointed Mayank Agarwal as captain ahead of IPL 2022. Admittedly, Mayank had some good moments as captain and came off as a leader with empathy. Mayank comforting Odean Smith after the West Indian conceded two successive sixes to Rahul Tewatia to lose the match was a sight to behold. But his batting went a couple of notches below.

Mayank Agarwal IPL 2022 Stats: M: 13; R: 196, Avg: 16.33, SR: 122.50.

Captaincy option: Shikhar Dhawan.

Reason: Dhawan has previous experience of leading an IPL side and has been one of the most consistent performers of the IPL with over 6000 runs under his belt. In IPL 2022 too, the left-handed opener made more than 400 runs with 3 fifties.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Hyderabad franchise had their own moments as they stitched together a memorable 5-match winning streak after the initial struggle and were even in the race to the playoffs. But the team’s inherent weaknesses came to the fore as they stumbled in the last phase quite badly. Skipper Kane Williamson never found his touch as a batsman too. They might just think of taking the pressure off the Kiwi’s shoulder and allow him to bat freely.

Kane Williamson IPL 2022 Stats: M: 13, R: 216, Avg: 19.63, SR: 93.50.

Captaincy option: Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram.

Reason: Pooran has been recently been appointed as the West Indies white ball captain and he made 306 runs at a strike rate of 144. Markram too had a decent IPL 2022 scoring 381 runs at an average of 47 and his strike rate stood at 139. He has a cool head over the young shoulders.