IPL 2023 Retention: Full List of Players Retained & Traded By All 10 Franchises Ahead of Auction

Mumbai Indians
Player/s Traded-in: The Champions of the IPL 2020 season have acquired the services of Australian quick Jason Behrendorff during the transfer window.
Players retained: List not released yet.
Chennai Super Kings
The Champions of the IPL 2021 haven't yet released any list of traded or retained players.
Delhi Capitals
Traded: The Delhi Capitals have traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Retained Players: List not released.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Traded: Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians.
Retained: List Not released yet
Kolkata Knight Riders
Traded-in: The Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired the services of Lockie Ferguson (NZ) and Ramnullah Gurbaz (AFG) from Gujarat Titans.
Shardul Thakur joins the franchise from Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction.
England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has pulled out of the next season. The franchise will have to find another overseas player in his stead.
Retained Players: List not released
Gujarat Titans
Traded: The IPL 2022 champions have off loaded New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz by trading them off to KKR.
Retained Players: List not released yet
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a forgettable two seasons and the Orange Army hasn't traded any player from its existing squad during the transfer window.
Retained Players: List not released yet
Lucknow Super Giants
The KL Rahul-led side - which made it to the playoffs in its debut season - hasn't yet traded-in or traded-out any player from its squad.
Retained: The list of retained players hasn't been released by the franchise.
Rajasthan Royals
The runners-up from the IPL 2022 edition, Rajasthan Royals haven't traded any player during the transfer window.
Retained: The Jaipur-based franchise hasn't yet released the list of players they are going to retain for the next season.
Punjab Kings
The Mohali-based franchise took a big decision to appoint senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of the franchise ahead of IPL 2023 Auction. The team's coaching staff has also been changed.
Retained: The franchise hasn't yet released the list of players it is going to retain. But if reports are to be believed, they are going to off load a few big names and might go into the IPL with the biggest purse.