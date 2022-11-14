IPL 2023 Retention: Full List of Players Retained & Traded By All 10 Franchises Ahead of Auction

Ahead of every edition of the lucrative league, the IPL governing council allows the franchisee an option to trade off players before finalising the list of players they are willing to retain for the new season.

All ten teams will have to submit the list of retained players on November 15, which is the last day of the closure of the transfer window. The retention window deadline is scheduled to close at 5 pm IST on November 15.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been the most active side during the IPL trading window as they've traded some players. The KKR - which was led by Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022 season - have been the busiest franchise during the trading window.

The two-time champions have acquired the services of New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans via trade. It was an all-cash deal between the two franchises. Both Ferguson and Gurbaz were part of their respective teams during the just concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The Kolkata-based franchise also acquired the services of India all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction. Thakur - the right-handed batter from Mumbai - will offer his services to KKR from the next edition. He was purchased by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 mega-auction for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore but failed to leave an impression on the franchise. He failed to pick up wickets and even leaked runs.

Left-handed Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff will make a return to Mumbai Indians in the next season. He was traded by his existing franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL 2023. RCB acquired his services during the IPL 2022 auction at his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Here we take a look at the players retained & traded by all the 10 franchises ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi:

Mumbai Indians Player/s Traded-in: The Champions of the IPL 2020 season have acquired the services of Australian quick Jason Behrendorff during the transfer window. Players retained: List not released yet. Chennai Super Kings The Champions of the IPL 2021 haven't yet released any list of traded or retained players. Delhi Capitals Traded: The Delhi Capitals have traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders. Retained Players: List not released. Royal Challengers Bangalore Traded: Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff traded to Mumbai Indians. Retained: List Not released yet Kolkata Knight Riders Traded-in: The Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired the services of Lockie Ferguson (NZ) and Ramnullah Gurbaz (AFG) from Gujarat Titans. Shardul Thakur joins the franchise from Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has pulled out of the next season. The franchise will have to find another overseas player in his stead. Retained Players: List not released Gujarat Titans Traded: The IPL 2022 champions have off loaded New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz by trading them off to KKR. Retained Players: List not released yet Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad had a forgettable two seasons and the Orange Army hasn't traded any player from its existing squad during the transfer window. Retained Players: List not released yet Lucknow Super Giants The KL Rahul-led side - which made it to the playoffs in its debut season - hasn't yet traded-in or traded-out any player from its squad. Retained: The list of retained players hasn't been released by the franchise. Rajasthan Royals The runners-up from the IPL 2022 edition, Rajasthan Royals haven't traded any player during the transfer window. Retained: The Jaipur-based franchise hasn't yet released the list of players they are going to retain for the next season. Punjab Kings The Mohali-based franchise took a big decision to appoint senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the captain of the franchise ahead of IPL 2023 Auction. The team's coaching staff has also been changed. Retained: The franchise hasn't yet released the list of players it is going to retain. But if reports are to be believed, they are going to off load a few big names and might go into the IPL with the biggest purse.